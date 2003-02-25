US runs dumb line of policy in relation to Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that Washington's line of policy in relation to Moscow was dumb.

Following the results of negotiations with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Mukhtar Tleuberdi, Sergei Lavrov said:

"Even such a pro-Washington structure as the Atlantic Council publishes materials that criticize the absolutely dead-locked, or maybe even the dumb line of the US policy towards Russia."

According to him, such a line of policy does not bring any results in terms of the goals that the state previously announced, including during the period of imposition of sanctions.

In March, it was reported that "a war broke out" over an article on Russia at the US Atlantic Council, a NATO think tank. The article published in the council's newsletter claimed that the US should not focus on human rights in its relationship with Russia, and that democratization in Russia will not necessarily benefit US foreign policy interests. As many as 22 Atlantic Council officers condemned their colleagues.

Speaking at a news conference in the capital of Kazakhstan, Sergei Lavrov also said that Russia would respond accordingly to any unfriendly steps that Washington may take against Russia.