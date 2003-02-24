EN RU FR PT
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russia cracks down on Turkey for supporting Crimean Platform Summit

Russia » News from the Kremlin

Russia considers Turkey's position on Crimea to be incorrect. Moscow is ready to continue explaining the real state of affairs to Turkish colleagues, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated when commenting on Turkey's support for the Crimean Platform summit, TASS reports.

Russia cracks down on Turkey for supporting Crimean Platform Summit

The Russian-Turkish relationship is partnership in their nature, but there are certain disagreements between Moscow and Ankara, and the Crimea issue is one of them. 

"We believe that any disagreements should be resolved through dialogue, and we are ready for dialogue, we are ready to explain the real state of affairs, clarify the misconceptions that many countries indulge in regarding Crimea,” Kremlin's official spokesman said. 

The Crimean Platform Summit was held in Kiev on August 23 at the initiative of Ukraine. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in a conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky, noted that Ankara supported the Crimean Platform from the first days of the summit and would support this work in the future too.

Russia has sharply criticized Turkey's position. Deputy Prime Minister of the Crimean Government, Permanent Representative of Crimea to the President of Russia, Georgy Muradov, called Ankara's position ignoble and said that Turkey thus showed support for the US-Ukrainian provocation against Russia's territorial integrity. According to the official, Turkey should remember how Russia helped Erdogan during the failed coup a few years ago

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Leader of Afghanistan resistance movement calls Russia for help
Russia's public debt exceeds 20 trillion rubles
Afghanistan: USA's worldly glory passes in a mathematically impossible way
Nuclear arsenals of Russia and China will surpass that of USA by 600 percent
Monument to Yuri Gagarin found on landfill to be restored
CIA Director William Burns conducts secret talks with Taliban warlord
Three Historical Lessons from the Afghan Moment
Russian embassy in Japan wants to approach man who swam from Russia to Japan
Woman crashes car into strip club to get her husband out
Putin announces construction of four new submarines
Popular
Americas
Nuclear arsenals of Russia and China will surpass that of USA by 600 percent

The new arms race between Russia and the United States has been gathering pace for a few years now. The two countries have always specified nuclear deterrence conditions in separate agreements

Nuclear arsenals of Russia and China will surpass that of USA by 600 percent
Afghanistan: USA's worldly glory passes in a mathematically impossible way
Americas
Afghanistan: USA's worldly glory passes in a mathematically impossible way
Columnists
Three Historical Lessons from the Afghan Moment
Real life stories
Monument to Yuri Gagarin found on landfill to be restored
Alexander Artamonov Afghanistan: USA's worldly glory passes in a mathematically impossible way Alexander Artamonov Alexander Shtorm Nuclear arsenals of Russia and China will surpass that of USA by 600 percent Alexander Shtorm Peter Baofu Three Historical Lessons from the Afghan Moment Peter Baofu
Asia
CIA Director William Burns conducts secret talks with Taliban warlord
Asia
Leader of Afghanistan resistance movement calls Russia for help
Russia's public debt exceeds 20 trillion rubles
Economics
Russia's public debt exceeds 20 trillion rubles
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy