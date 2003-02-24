Russia cracks down on Turkey for supporting Crimean Platform Summit

Russia considers Turkey's position on Crimea to be incorrect. Moscow is ready to continue explaining the real state of affairs to Turkish colleagues, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated when commenting on Turkey's support for the Crimean Platform summit, TASS reports.

The Russian-Turkish relationship is partnership in their nature, but there are certain disagreements between Moscow and Ankara, and the Crimea issue is one of them.

"We believe that any disagreements should be resolved through dialogue, and we are ready for dialogue, we are ready to explain the real state of affairs, clarify the misconceptions that many countries indulge in regarding Crimea,” Kremlin's official spokesman said.

The Crimean Platform Summit was held in Kiev on August 23 at the initiative of Ukraine. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in a conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky, noted that Ankara supported the Crimean Platform from the first days of the summit and would support this work in the future too.

Russia has sharply criticized Turkey's position. Deputy Prime Minister of the Crimean Government, Permanent Representative of Crimea to the President of Russia, Georgy Muradov, called Ankara's position ignoble and said that Turkey thus showed support for the US-Ukrainian provocation against Russia's territorial integrity. According to the official, Turkey should remember how Russia helped Erdogan during the failed coup a few years ago.