Russia to conduct three launches of Sarmat ICBM during six months

The Russian military will carry out three launches of Sarmat ICBMs within the upcoming six months.

Despite the fact that the development of the domestic hypersonic missile system Sarmat has not been completed yet, it became known that at least three launches of this intercontinental ballistic missile would be conducted within six months of 2021.

The first launch is to be carried out on the territory of the Kura test site in Kamchatka. According to TASS, the launch will take place in the third quarter of 2021. Two other launches will be carried out to test maximum capabilities of the Russian hypersonic missile system.

“Three launches of Sarmat ICBMs will be performed in 2021 as part of flight design tests. The first launch of the Sarmat ICBM will be carried out approximately in the third quarter of this year on the Kura training ground in Kamchatka,” the source said.

The Sarmat missile is considered the most formidable ICBM in the world today.