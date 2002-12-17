Putin orders to develop civil gun regulations after Kazan shooting

Federal Security Bureau Director Alexander Bortnikov informed Russian President Vladimir Putin about the tragedy that took place today, May 11, at Kazan High School 175. Putin was informed about all the details of the shooting, Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The Russian president discussed the situation by telephone with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, the head of the Emergencies Ministry Yevgeny Zinichev. According to Peskov, Putin will continue discussing the state of emergency in Kazan with the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Education and special services.

The President expressed his condolences to the relatives of those killed during the shooting.

Putin orders to develop new regulations in relation to civilian weapons

Putin instructed the Director of the Russian Guard, Viktor Zolotov, to work out a new regulation in relation to the types of weapons that citizens can use.

"A separate instruction was given to [the head of the Russian Guard, Viktor Zolotov] to urgently elaborate new regulations in relation to the types of weapons that can be in civilian circulation, that can be handled by the population, taking into account the type of small arms that the shooter used," Peskov told reporters.

Peskov explained that "types of small arms may at times be registered as hunting weapons, which in some countries are used as assault rifles, and so on."

"The Russian Guard will work on this issue urgently," the Kremlin spokesman said, adding that the president wished a speedy recovery to the hurt students and expressed deep condolences to the relatives of the children who were killed in the attack.

"Of course, this [incident] will be a reason to analyze how effective the measures that were taken earlier are, and to which extent this makes it necessary to take new comprehensive measures," Dmitry Peskov said.

Two federal ministers go to Kazan

President Putin sent two ministers of the federal government to the crime scene: Health Minister Mikhail Murashko and Education Minister Sergei Kravtsov.

Putin also instructed to provide assistance and all necessary medical assistance to the victims of the shooting in Kazan. An EMERCOM airplane with doctors and psychologists on board will fly to Kazan for the purpose.

The attack on the school took place in the morning of May 11. It was originally reported that two young men participated in the attack: they entered the educational institution with weapons and started shooting. One of the shooters, 19-year-old Ilnaz G., jumped out of the window and was detained, the second was killed by the security forces.

Later, law enforcers also detained the alleged accomplice of the shooters - 41-year-old Ramil M. At the same time, the National Anti-Terrorism Committee denied information about two participants in the armed attack on the school in Kazan.

According to most recent reports, seven children and a teacher were killed in the shooting, 20 people were wounded.