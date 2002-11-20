Russian President Vladimir Putin has had his second jab of coronavirus vaccine, TASS reports.
"I hope that everything will be fine. Not even that I hope, but I am sure of it. And I wish you the same. I presume that you, taking care of yourself and your loved ones, will do the same and follow my example,” Putin said during a meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Russian Geographical Society.
Putin did not disclose the name of the drug that he was vaccinated with. He only expressed a hope for the pandemic to subside soon, in particular owing to the vaccination of the population.
Vladimir Putin was administered the first jab of the Russian-made coronavirus vaccine on March 23. The same time, he announced the reliability and effectiveness of all three domestic vaccines against COVID-19 and instructed to present their developers for state awards. The Kremlin later said that Putin was doing well.
The Russian Federation has registered three vaccines against COVID-19.
