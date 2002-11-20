Putin administered second jab of coronavirus vaccine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has had his second jab of coronavirus vaccine, TASS reports.

"I hope that everything will be fine. Not even that I hope, but I am sure of it. And I wish you the same. I presume that you, taking care of yourself and your loved ones, will do the same and follow my example,” Putin said during a meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Russian Geographical Society.

Putin did not disclose the name of the drug that he was vaccinated with. He only expressed a hope for the pandemic to subside soon, in particular owing to the vaccination of the population.

Vladimir Putin was administered the first jab of the Russian-made coronavirus vaccine on March 23. The same time, he announced the reliability and effectiveness of all three domestic vaccines against COVID-19 and instructed to present their developers for state awards. The Kremlin later said that Putin was doing well.

The Russian Federation has registered three vaccines against COVID-19.