News

Putin administered second jab of coronavirus vaccine

Russia » News from the Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has had his second jab of coronavirus vaccine, TASS reports.

"I hope that everything will be fine. Not even that I hope, but I am sure of it. And I wish you the same. I presume that you, taking care of yourself and your loved ones, will do the same and follow my example,” Putin said during a meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Russian Geographical Society.

Putin did not disclose the name of the drug that he was vaccinated with. He only expressed a hope for the pandemic to subside soon, in particular owing to the vaccination of the population.

Vladimir Putin was administered the first jab of the Russian-made coronavirus vaccine on March 23. The same time, he announced the reliability and effectiveness of all three domestic vaccines against COVID-19 and instructed to present their developers for state awards. The Kremlin later said that Putin was doing well.

The Russian Federation has registered three vaccines against COVID-19.

  • Sputnik V was registered first — the vaccine consists of two components based on the human adenovirus.
  • After Sputnik V, two other domestic vaccines, EpiVacCorona and CoviVak, were registered.
Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
