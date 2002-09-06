EN RU FR PT
Putin announces construction of four new submarines

At the opening of Army 2021 forum, President Vladimir Putin announced that Russian shipyards were building four new submarines, two of which were nuclear-powered subs, TASS reports. 

“The potential of the Navy is growing. These days, Russia's leading shipyards start working on two modern submarines of the near sea zone and four new submarines, including two nuclear missile subs,” the president said.

At the opening ceremony, Putin also announced that the share of modern weapons in the strategic nuclear forces of Russia amounted to more than 80 percent.

The international military and technical forum Army 2021 is being held in the settlement of Kubinka near Moscow on August 22-28. The opening ceremony was held on August 23. The event will be open for public visits from the 26th.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
