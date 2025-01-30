World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia To Rename Gulf of Finland to Gulf of St. Petersburg

Russia Considers Renaming Gulf of Finland
Russia

Russia has the right to rename the Gulf of Finland to the Gulf of St. Petersburg in light of the high levels of Russophobia from Finland and Sweden, Mikhail Myagkov, scientific director of the Russian Military-Historical Society believes, TASS reports.

Gulf of Finland
Photo: kremlin.ru is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International license
Gulf of Finland

According to Myagkov, the new name would be historically justified and aligned with political realities.

"The largest city located on the shores of this gulf is St. Petersburg. Both Peter the Great and we have been developing this Gulf of Finland since ancient times," Myagkov explained.

The expert noted that the idea of renaming was prompted by recent statements from U.S. President Donald Trump, who officially renamed the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America in January 2025. The politician explained his decision by emphasizing the gulf's significance to the country's economy.

Details

The Gulf of Finland (Estonian: Soome laht; Finnish: Suomenlahti; Russian: Фи́нский зали́в, romanized: Finskiy zaliv; Swedish: Finska viken) is the easternmost arm of the Baltic Sea. It extends between Finland to the north and Estonia to the south, to Saint Petersburg - the second largest city of Russia - to the east, where the river Neva drains into it. Other major cities around the gulf include Helsinki and Tallinn. The eastern parts of the gulf belong to Russia, and some of Russia's most important oil harbors are located there, including Primorsk. As the seaway to Saint Petersburg, the gulf is of considerable strategic importance to Russia. Some of the environmental problems affecting the Baltic Sea are at their most pronounced in the shallow gulf. Proposals for an undersea Helsinki–Tallinn Tunnel through the gulf have been made.

