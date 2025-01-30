Russia To Rename Gulf of Finland to Gulf of St. Petersburg

Russia has the right to rename the Gulf of Finland to the Gulf of St. Petersburg in light of the high levels of Russophobia from Finland and Sweden, Mikhail Myagkov, scientific director of the Russian Military-Historical Society believes, TASS reports.

According to Myagkov, the new name would be historically justified and aligned with political realities.

"The largest city located on the shores of this gulf is St. Petersburg. Both Peter the Great and we have been developing this Gulf of Finland since ancient times," Myagkov explained.

The expert noted that the idea of renaming was prompted by recent statements from U.S. President Donald Trump, who officially renamed the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America in January 2025. The politician explained his decision by emphasizing the gulf's significance to the country's economy.

