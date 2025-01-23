Kremlin: Russian economy faces problems, but has margin of safety

The Russian economy faces challenges but retains a margin of safety, Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, TASS reports.

Overall, Peskov described the situation in the Russian economy as stable. The existing margin of safety allows Russia to meet all increasing military demands, he added. Additionally, Russia is capable of timely adjusting various parameters to account for inflation.

Earlier, State Duma deputy Svetlana Bessarab announced that retired Russian citizens would have their pensions indexed by 9.5 percent as early as February.

Prior to this, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the swift indexing of insurance and military pensions by 9.5 percent шт the light of 2024 inflation.