World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

In addition to Oreshnik, Russia now has Osina state-of-the-art missile system

Russia ready to use new Osina missile system to send another signal to the West
Russia

The remarks that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov made in his recent interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson, about Moscow's readiness to send an additional signal to the West about the danger of a nuclear conflict concerns a possibility for Russia to use new types of weapons, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

RT-2PM2 Topol-M-22
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Vitaly V. Kuzmin, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
RT-2PM2 Topol-M-22

Russia also has a "sister" of the Oreshnik (Hazel tree) missile system called Osina (Aspen tree) that could be used in the future, Ryabkov added.

Russia is developing new missile systems, including the Osina strategic missile system, Sergey Karakayev, the commander of the Strategic Missile Forces said on December 17.

"Our initiatives concern, first of all, the development of strategic weapons, including the new Sarmat and Osina strategic missile systems and a number of new missile systems," Karakayev said in an interview with the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

It is worthy of note that the development of the strategic Osina complex was not officially announced before.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Tucker Carlson interviews Sergey Lavrov
Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Zelensky signs his death sentence by saying he is losing war with Russia
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Zelensky signs his death sentence by saying he is losing war with Russia
Putin on last three years of his life: 'I hardly ever laugh anymore'
Russia
Putin on last three years of his life: 'I hardly ever laugh anymore'
Popular
Russia takes revenge for general murder as missiles strike SBU's building in Kyiv

On December 20, the Russian Army conducted a massive missile strike on Ukraine. Warehouses caught fire in the vicinity of Boryspil airport near Kyiv

Kyiv wakes up to missile strike as Russian forces hit SBU building
Russia unveils details of latest missile strike on Kyiv
Russia strikes Kyiv in response to ATACMS/Storm Shadow attack on Rostov
Russian fashion model and TV presenter killed in Paris
The Houdini Economy – Companies Crashing, Stocks Soaring & Still Going Great Guise!
The Houdini Economy – Companies Crashing, Stocks Soaring & Still Going Great Guise! Guy Somerset The fall of Damascus Costantino Ceoldo As Damascus falls and Syria disintegrates, Russia and Iran lose most Lyuba Lulko
Ukraine shells city in Kursk region, 5 civilians killed
Ukraine shells city in Kursk region, 5 civilians killed
Last materials
Ukraine shells Rylsk in Kursk region, 5 civilians killed
The Houdini Economy – Companies Crashing, Stocks Soaring & Still Going Great Guise!
Russian celebrity killed in Paris
Russia unveils details of latest missile strike on Kyiv
Kyiv wakes up to missile strike as Russian forces hit SBU building
Putin does not mind granting Zelensky political asylum in Russia
British journalist Keir Simmons hastily leaves Q&A conference with Putin
Putin on last three years of his life: 'I hardly ever laugh anymore'
Putin: Russia is ready for peace talks with Ukraine without any preconditions
Putin: Russia has not suffered defeat in Syria
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.