Russia ready to use new Osina missile system to send another signal to the West

The remarks that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov made in his recent interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson, about Moscow's readiness to send an additional signal to the West about the danger of a nuclear conflict concerns a possibility for Russia to use new types of weapons, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Vitaly V. Kuzmin, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ RT-2PM2 Topol-M-22

Russia also has a "sister" of the Oreshnik (Hazel tree) missile system called Osina (Aspen tree) that could be used in the future, Ryabkov added.

Russia is developing new missile systems, including the Osina strategic missile system, Sergey Karakayev, the commander of the Strategic Missile Forces said on December 17.

"Our initiatives concern, first of all, the development of strategic weapons, including the new Sarmat and Osina strategic missile systems and a number of new missile systems," Karakayev said in an interview with the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

It is worthy of note that the development of the strategic Osina complex was not officially announced before.