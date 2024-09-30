The Russian Federation is the historical homeland of the Donbass – Putin

Putin addresses the nation: 'The truth is on our side'

On Monday, September 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the nation with a speech to commemorate the Day of Reunification of Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, as well as the Zaporizhzhya and Kherson Regions with Russia.

Photo: wikimedia.org by Andrey Butko, CC BY-SA 3.0

When congratulating citizens of Russia on this "truly fateful event," he said that Russia had not abandoned "its brothers and sisters" in the Donbass region. The Russian Federation is the historical homeland of the Donbass, he said.

Russia tried to achieve a peaceful resolution to the gravest conflict, but "the negotiations ended up with lies, forgery and deception on the part of Western elites that turned Ukraine into their colony, a military base aimed at Russia," the Russian leader added.

Having stated that Ukraine and the West were targeting Donbass, Crimea and other Russian regions, the Russian president said that the special military operation (SMO) was liberating in nature, and all the events that have been developing ever since it started could only confirm its necessity.

Addressing residents of the new regions directly, Putin thanked them for their steadfastness, determination, firmness, as well as for passing on spiritual values, historical memory, traditions and culture from generation to generation.

"Today, together we are defending a safe, prosperous future for our children and grandchildren, our common destiny,” Putin added.

Enterprises are being restored, houses and social institutions are being built in the new regions, and all Russian regions, businesses, volunteers, public organizations and politicians are involved in this process.

"The truth is on our side. All the set goals will be achieved," President Vladimir Putin said.

On September 28, 2023, Vladimir Putin signed a law according to which September 30 is now celebrated as the Day of the Reunification of New Regions with Russia.

Putin submitted the document to the State Duma himself. The corresponding law was adopted in three readings on September 19. It was approved by the Federation Council on September 25.

The new regions became part of Russia on September 30, 2022. Referenda were held in the territories from September 23 to 27. According to the voting results, 98.42 percent of residents in the LPR, 99.23 percent in the DPR, 87.05 percent in the Kherson region, and 93.11 percent in the Zaporozhye (also spelled the Ukrainian way as Zaporizhzhia) region voted to become part of the Russian Federation.