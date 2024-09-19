Putin goes to see Russia's state-of-the-art UAVs

World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the site of the Special Technology Center (STC) for the production of electronic warfare (EW) systems and drones, the Kremlin said on its Telegram channel.

Photo: минобороны.рф by Министерство обороны Российской Федерации, CC BY 4.0

Defense Minister Andrei Belousov and First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov accompanied Putin to the site.

The STC produces unique Orlan drones, as well as small spacecraft such as CubeSat, the Kremlin press service said.

On September 19, President Putin promised to supply new weapons to the Russian Armed Forces. The Russian troops will receive not individual, but serial samples of modern high-precision weapons and armoured vehicles, aviation, enemy detection systems and counter-battery warfare.

Russia to increase drone production ten times

Russia needs to fully meet the needs of the Armed Forces for unmanned vehicles, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Military-Industrial Commission on the development of special-purpose UAVs.

"To do this, [we need] to consistently increase the production of unmanned vehicles and improve their tactical and technical characteristics," Putin said.
It is necessary to "actively" introduce "elements of artificial intelligence" into unmanned developments and modernize them, taking into account the experience of combat operations.

In addition, the president announced plans to increase the production of various types of drones by nearly ten times.

