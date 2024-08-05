Moscow Patriot Park director arrested for fraud

Vyacheslav Akhmedov, director of Moscow's Patriot Park, was arrested as part of the investigation into fraudulent activities. Deputy head of the Main Directorate for Innovative Development of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Major General Vladimir Shesterov, was detained as well, the Investigative Committee of Russia said on its Telegram channel.

Photo: unsplash.com by Ester Marie Doysabas, PDM

The arrested individuals, together with their accomplices, are responsible for the theft of funds allocated for the operation of the Patriot Park.

Army-2024 international military and technical forum was supposed to be held in the Patriot Park in August 2024. Now the event has been put into question.

The amount of stolen funds is evaluated at about 40 million rubles at least. During search operations, employees of the Russian Investigative Committee interrogated park employees, including its director and accountant.

The order to build the Military-Patriotic Park of Culture and Recreation of the Russian Armed Forces "Patriot" was signed on October 30, 2014 by former Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. His deputy Timur Ivanov was one of the supervisors of the construction.