World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Moscow Patriot Park director arrested for fraud

Moscow Patriot Park director and high-ranking defense official arrested for fraud

Russia

Vyacheslav Akhmedov, director of Moscow's Patriot Park, was arrested as part of the investigation into fraudulent activities. Deputy head of the Main Directorate for Innovative Development of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Major General Vladimir Shesterov, was detained as well, the Investigative Committee of Russia said on its Telegram channel.

Moscow Patriot Park director and high-ranking defense official arrested for fraud
Photo: unsplash.com by Ester Marie Doysabas, PDM

The arrested individuals, together with their accomplices, are responsible for the theft of funds allocated for the operation of the Patriot Park.

Army-2024 international military and technical forum was supposed to be held in the Patriot Park in August 2024. Now the event has been put into question.

The amount of stolen funds is evaluated at about 40 million rubles at least. During search operations, employees of the Russian Investigative Committee interrogated park employees, including its director and accountant.

The order to build the Military-Patriotic Park of Culture and Recreation of the Russian Armed Forces "Patriot" was signed on October 30, 2014 by former Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. His deputy Timur Ivanov was one of the supervisors of the construction.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Patriot Park
Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Five Il-76 military aircraft come out or order due to supplies of defective parts

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported damages of 130 million rubles due to the supplies of defective aircraft parts for the Ilyushin Il-76 military transport aircraft

Five Il-76 transport aircraft come out of order due to supplies of defective parts
Stock markets collapse in Asia has reached Europe
Asian stock markets decline reaches Europe
Moscow Patriot Park director arrested for fraud
Zelensky told to agree to everything to end conflict with Russia Dmitry Plotnikov Russia to arm Indonesian Army in return for microchips Lyuba Lulko Will Kamala Harris become USA's first woman president? Andrey Mihayloff
Last materials
Moscow Patriot Park director and high-ranking defense official arrested for fraud
Stock markets collapse in Asia has reached Europe
Five Il-76 transport aircraft come out of order due to supplies of defective parts
Russian prisoners delivered to Germany say their biggest dream is to return to Russia
Google, Android and iOS have all chances to be banned in Russia soon
Russia sends warships to Cuba to offer alternative to US leadership
Russian senator arrested as he was leaving Federation Council meeting
Kremlin explains the catch behind largest US-Russia prisoner exchange
Putin signs decree to pardon prisoners exchanged with Western countries
Zelensky told to agree to everything to end conflict with Russia
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy