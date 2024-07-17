Millions of Russians left without electricity as Rostov NPP malfunctions

Millions of Russians were left without electricity in the south of the country as a result of a malfunction in the work of the Rostov Nuclear Power Plant. The NPP powers the entire Southern Federal District.

Photo: kremlin.ru by Пресс-служба Президента России, CC BY 4.0

Residents of the cities of Rostov-on-Don, Taganrog, Krasnodar, Elista, Anapa, Armavir, Novorossiysk, Sevastopol, Crimea and several other settlements were left without electricity. Traffic lights in the city of Krasnodar went out of order, the operation of trams and trolleybuses was suspended.

Electricity supplies to regions of Southern Russia were restored in the morning of July 17. Power unit No.1 of the Rostov NPP was relaunched, Rosatom said.

Rosatom reported problems at the Rostov nuclear power plant on July 16. One of the nuclear power units of the NPP was automatically disconnected from the network due to problems with the turbogenerator.

The radiation background at the nuclear power plant and in the area where it is located has not changed and does not exceed natural background values

Power units No. 2 and No. 4 continue to operate normally at a capacity of 1,700 megawatts. In turn, power unit No. 3 has been undergoing scheduled repairs since June 22 of this year.

Rostov NPP is the largest energy enterprise in Southern Russia. It provides electricity to the Rostov region (75 percent), as well as to Southern and North Caucasus federal districts. In total, the Rostov NPP generates electricity for more than 26 million people.