Russia tests intercontinental ballistic missile of a mobile ground-based missile system

Video shows Russian ICBM flying above city in successful test launch

Russia

Russia successfully test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile of a mobile ground-based missile system. The missile was launched from the Kapustin Yar test site in the Astrakhan region, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

"This launch was carried out as part of state testing of prospective missile systems to confirm the stability of missiles in service. The results obtained confirm the high reliability of Russian missiles in ensuring the strategic security of the Russian Federation. The launch objectives were completed in full," the department said.

A mobile ground-based missile system is a ground-based strategic missile system in which mobile (self-propelled) launchers with missiles can travel along impassable roads.

