World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
March 24 declared day of mourning in Russia. Moscow will retaliate – Putin

Putin declares national mourning and pledges brutal retaliation

Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared March 24 a day of national mourning in connection with the terrorist attack in Moscow on March 22, which left 133people killed. Putin appeared in a televised address to the nation in connection with the attack in Crocus City Hall concert and entertainment center in the town of Krasogorsk near Moscow.

Putin declares national mourning and pledges brutal retaliation
Photo: wikimedia.org by Андрей Бутко is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported

Putin clarified that additional anti-terrorist and anti-sabotage measures have been introduced in all regions of the country.

"Together with those who lost their loved ones and friends, the whole country, our entire nation is mourning,” the president said.

In his address, Putin said that the terrorists' accomplices arranged a window for them to escape from Russia to Ukraine. Four perpetrators of the terrorist attack were detained on March 23.

133 bodies recovered from under the rubble

The rescue operation at the site of the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall has been completed, but search operations still continue, Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyov said.

According to him, rescuers recovered the bodies of 133 victims of the terrorist attack from under the rubble.

The head of state called the attack a bloody and barbaric event that claimed the lives of innocent civilians. He promised that all those involved in the terrorist attack would receive fair punishment.

"All perpetrators and organisers of this crime will suffer fair and inevitable punishment. Whoever they are, whoever guides them. I repeat, we will identify and punish everyone who stands behind the terrorists, who prepared this atrocity. This is a blow to Russia, to our people,” Putin said.

The Russian leader said that the criminals who committed the terrorist attack went on a shooting spree killing innocent civilians at point-blank range. This is exactly how Nazis used to kill people in the past, Putin noted.

"They planned to stage a show execution, a bloody act of intimidation," Putin said.

It is only retaliation and oblivion that awaits terrorists. "They have no future," he added.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Mass shooting at Moscow's Crocus City Hall, the latest

The shooting began before the concert of Picnic rock band, musicians were not injured. At least three people in camouflage with machine guns broke into the music hall and opened fire at the crowd

Shooting at Crocus City Hall in Moscow, the latest
Crocus City Hall terrorists captured. One of them admits he agreed to kill for money
One of the Crocus City Hall terrorists said he agreed to kill for 500,000 rubles
Russian missile strikes Ukraine's largest Hydroelectric Power Plant - Video
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov: Russia is in a state of war with the West
Russia's gold reserves guarantee reliable protection from Western sanctions Lyuba Lulko Professor Archana Upadhyay: India will never sacrifice its national interests for anyone Daria Aslamova Western Sahara and the Sahel: Sovereignty and Self-determination is the Key Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Ukraine will continue striking Russian oil refineries despite calls from Washington
Terrorists who killed over 80 at Moscow Crocus City Hall allegedly identified
Death toll in Moscow terrorist attack climbs to 150 and counting
Death toll in Moscow terrorist attack climbs to 150 and counting
Last materials
Over 40 dead bodies found in Crocus City Hall restrooms as death toll climbs to 150
Crocus City Hall terrorists captured. One of them admits he agreed to kill for money
Moscow Crocus City Hall terrorist attack: Death toll climbs to over 80
Shooting at Crocus City Hall in Moscow, the latest
At least 12 killed as camouflaged terrorists open sporadic fire at Moscow's Crocus City Hall
Ukraine responds to Washington's request to stop striking Russian oil refineries
Video shows moment when Russian missile hits Ukraine's largest hydroelectric power plant
Russian missiles hit Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant twice
Russia carries out 49 retaliation strikes on Ukraine in one week
Kremlin: Russia is in a state of war with the West
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X