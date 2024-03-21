Putin addresses the Russians as the winner of the Russian presidential election

On March 21, 2024, after the official announcement of the results of the presidential election in the Russian Federation, the winner of the campaign, President Vladimir Putin, appeared in a televised address to the nation. The President stated that the election campaign took place in difficult conditions and was extremely important for the country. Putin noted that presidential candidates proposed a number of measures in their programs that could be used in the interests of the country.
"The elections showed that Russia today is one big and friendly family — we are following the same historical path that we chose earlier," Putin said.
More from Putin's March 21 address:
According to the official results of the Russian presidential election, 76.277,708 people voted for Vladimir Putin, which is 87.28 percent of all voters.
The Central Election Commission summed up the official election results. Nikolai Kharitonov came second with 4.31 percent, Vladislav Davankov — 3.85 percent and Leonid Slutsky — 3.2 percent.
