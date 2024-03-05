World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Russia reestablishes two military districts due to NATO expansion

Two new military districts appear in Russia as Finland and Sweden ready to join NATO

Russia

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu announced the creation of Leningrad (Leningradsky) and Moscow (Moskovsky) military districts. According to the minister, the new military districts appeared in Russia due to the increasing threat from the North Atlantic Alliance. It goes about Finland's NATO membership — the country is going to become the 31st member of the alliance in April 2023.

Two new military districts appear in Russia as Finland and Sweden ready to join NATO
Photo: Флот 2017

Speaking at a conference call, Shoigu said that with Finland and then Sweden joining NATO in the near future, the Russian administration decided to strengthen its military groups in northwestern and western strategic directions.

"Two interspecific strategic territorial associations of the armed forces have been created — the Leningrad and Moscow military districts,” Sergei Shoigu said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin established a new military-administrative division of the country. Putin in particular expanded the Southern Military District which now includes Russia's new regions.

"We will continue to improve the composition and structure of the armed forces in proportion to emerging threats to the military security of the Russian Federation,” Shoigu said.

In late February, Putin announced plans to strengthen the groupings of the Russian Armed Forces in the western direction due to Sweden's and Finland's accession to NATO.

Finland and Sweden joined NATO military exercises near Russia's borders in early March. The exercises take place in northern regions of Finland, Norway and Sweden from March 4 to 15. More than 20,000 troops take part in Nordic Response 2024 war games, which is part of NATO's large-scale Steadfast Defender exercises.

Moscow is monitoring NATO's Nordic Response 2024 drills to take all necessary measures to ensure Russia's defence capability, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Alexander Grushko said.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Dmitry Medvedev shows new post-Ukraine map of the world

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev presented a map in which Russia takes the entire territory of the former Ukraine

Dmitry Medvedev presents new map of the world after the collapse of Ukraine
Russia confirms first combat use of Zircon
Russia officially confirms first combat use of Zircon hypersonic gliding weapon
Joseph Stalin's great-grandson believes UN should be dissolved as it is useless
Russia will not opt for T-90, rather than state-of-the-art Armata tank in Ukraine
Top 10 Reasons Ukraine is NOT an American Problem Guy Somerset Colorado liberals fail to bar Donald Trump from elections Lyuba Lulko North Korean KN-23 missiles in the Russian army: Rumours and reality Dmitry Plotnikov
Ukrainian intelligence blows up railway bridge in Samara region of Russia
Medvedev: Ukraine is, of course, Russia
Top 10 Reasons Ukraine is NOT an American Problem
Top 10 Reasons Ukraine is NOT an American Problem
Last materials
Two new military districts appear in Russia as Finland and Sweden ready to join NATO
German Defence Minister Pistorius blushes with shame for his officers
Top 10 Reasons Ukraine is NOT an American Problem
Dmitry Medvedev presents new map of the world after the collapse of Ukraine
Colorado liberals fail to bar Donald Trump from elections
Russia confirms first combat use of Zircon
Dmitry Medvedev: Russia must return what's hers
Ukrainian saboteurs explode railway bridge in Russia
Russia unlikely to use state-of-the-art Armata tank in Ukraine
Sixty percent of Americans doubt Joe Biden's mental health
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X