Dmitry Medvedev shows new post-Ukraine map of the world

Dmitry Medvedev presents new map of the world after the collapse of Ukraine

Russia

Speaking at Knowledge. The First Educational Marathon held on the sidelines of The World Youth Festival in Sochi, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev presented a map in which Russia takes the entire territory of the former Ukraine, but the Vinnytsia region becomes part of Romania, whereas the Zhitomir region is ceded to Poland. Ukraine itself remains within the borders of the Kyiv region.

Dmitry Medvedev presents new map of the world after the collapse of Ukraine
Photo: ZeRada Telegram channel

Read more: Ukraine is, of course, Russia

Why is Medvedev making such a generous offer to the Poles and the Romanians? According to ZeRada Ukrainian Telegram channel, this is a perk for these countries entering negotiations at the current stage. Russia makes it clear that Kyiv made a mistake when it decided to quit the Istanbul talks and launch a counter-offensive instead. Therefore, Kyiv will have to pay the price by losing more of Ukraine's territories.

According to ZeRada, Romania and Poland are close to Britain. Therefore, Medvedev's proposal can be regarded as an offer to the British. To crown it all, Romania and Poland play the key role in military logistics to Ukraine.

If the West recognises the Russian Federation, then it recognises all of its regions as per the Constitution, Medvedev believes. Therefore, Moscow is not interested in the rhetoric about the refusal of the West to recognise Russia's newly acquired regions.

Medvedev is confident that Russia will bring the special military operation "to its logical conclusion.”

The World Youth Festival takes place in Sochi on March 1-7. The forum gathers about 20,000 Russian and foreign young leaders in the field of business, media, international cooperation, culture, science, education, volunteering and charity, sports and various spheres of public life. This message from Medvedev comes a signal to a new generation of world politicians.

Andrey Mihayloff
Dmitry Sudakov
