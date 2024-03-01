Ukraine could use Finland-provided weapons to strike targets on Russian territory, Finnish Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen said, Newsweek reports.
The head of the Finnish Ministry of Defense called on Germany to provide Kyiv with long-range missile systems "if they want to help Ukraine win.” He also called on other allies of Ukraine who send weapons to the Ukrainian army to act similarly.
Finnish MP Jukka Kopra stated that Ukraine "must” use weapons supplied by Finland to attack "military targets on the Russian side.” Otherwise, Russia will destroy those arms systems in Ukraine, the MP said.
Russia is concerned about Finland's rhetoric that has become extremely aggressive lately, Russian MP Alexey Chepa said. Moscow will not ignore calls to launch strikes on the Russian territory, the official said, lenta.ru reports.
According to Chepa, Finland is trying to keep up the general anti-Russian trend.
"They obviously try to be in line with the hawks that pursue an aggressive policy within the NATO alliance,” the MP believes.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
The Russian army has used Kinzhal and Zircon hypersonic missiles during the special military operation in Ukraine and the new weapons have confirmed their characteristics