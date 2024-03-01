Finland wants Germany to provide long-range missiles to Ukraine

Ukraine could use Finland-provided weapons to strike targets on Russian territory, Finnish Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen said, Newsweek reports.

Photo: openverse.org by Matti Mattila is licensed under CC BY 2.0

The head of the Finnish Ministry of Defense called on Germany to provide Kyiv with long-range missile systems "if they want to help Ukraine win.” He also called on other allies of Ukraine who send weapons to the Ukrainian army to act similarly.

Finnish MP Jukka Kopra stated that Ukraine "must” use weapons supplied by Finland to attack "military targets on the Russian side.” Otherwise, Russia will destroy those arms systems in Ukraine, the MP said.

Russia is concerned about Finland's rhetoric that has become extremely aggressive lately, Russian MP Alexey Chepa said. Moscow will not ignore calls to launch strikes on the Russian territory, the official said, lenta.ru reports.

According to Chepa, Finland is trying to keep up the general anti-Russian trend.