Russian military will soon show what the new weapons are capable of - Putin

Putin: Russian military will show what Sarmat missile is capable of soon

The Russian army has used Kinzhal and Zircon hypersonic missiles during the special military operation in Ukraine and the new weapons have confirmed their characteristics.

Photo: Kremlin.ru

"The Kinzhal hypersonic aviation complex has not only been put into service, but is also used with high efficiency to destroy particularly important targets during the special military operation," Vladimir Putin said on February 29 when delivering his Address to the Federal Assembly.

The Zircon hypersonic strike complex was also used in combat, the president noted, adding that the system is operational.

Boris Obnosov, the general director of the Tactical Missile Weapons Corporation said in January that the Zircon missile was capable of overcoming almost any missile defence system.

"In my opinion, Zircon is the weapon that allows us to say that we can overcome any enemy defenses," he said.

The Zircon hypersonic missile was developed at the Reutov NPO Mashinostroeniya. First tests of the missile from the Severodvinsk nuclear submarine were launched in 2021.

First serial Sarmat heavy ballistic missiles have been delivered to the troops, and the military will soon demonstrate them, Putin promised.

Military expert Vasily Dandykin believes that it is impossible to repel a Sarmat missile attack.

"This is a unique, second-to-none complex that enables Russia to strike the enemy in case of aggression against the country, and the enemy will not be able to repel such an attack," the expert said.

The Sarmat is a silo-based strategic missile system designed to replace the Soviet R-36M2 Voevoda missile. It was developed by specialists of JSC State Missile Centre named after. V. P. Makeev. The first missile launch took place on April 20, 2022.