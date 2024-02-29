World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Russian military will soon show what the new weapons are capable of - Putin

Putin: Russian military will show what Sarmat missile is capable of soon

Russia

The Russian army has used Kinzhal and Zircon hypersonic missiles during the special military operation in Ukraine and the new weapons have confirmed their characteristics.

Putin: Russian military will show what Sarmat missile is capable of soon
Photo: Kremlin.ru

"The Kinzhal hypersonic aviation complex has not only been put into service, but is also used with high efficiency to destroy particularly important targets during the special military operation," Vladimir Putin said on February 29 when delivering his Address to the Federal Assembly.

The Zircon hypersonic strike complex was also used in combat, the president noted, adding that the system is operational.

Boris Obnosov, the general director of the Tactical Missile Weapons Corporation said in January that the Zircon missile was capable of overcoming almost any missile defence system.

"In my opinion, Zircon is the weapon that allows us to say that we can overcome any enemy defenses," he said.

The Zircon hypersonic missile was developed at the Reutov NPO Mashinostroeniya. First tests of the missile from the Severodvinsk nuclear submarine were launched in 2021.

First serial Sarmat heavy ballistic missiles have been delivered to the troops, and the military will soon demonstrate them, Putin promised.

Military expert Vasily Dandykin believes that it is impossible to repel a Sarmat missile attack.

"This is a unique, second-to-none complex that enables Russia to strike the enemy in case of aggression against the country, and the enemy will not be able to repel such an attack," the expert said.

The Sarmat is a silo-based strategic missile system designed to replace the Soviet R-36M2 Voevoda missile. It was developed by specialists of JSC State Missile Centre named after. V. P. Makeev. The first missile launch took place on April 20, 2022.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Sarmat missile launch
Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russians are coming: Ukrainians sell apartments in Kharkiv and Odessa

Ukrainians are fleeing the cities that could be taken by the Russian army. Apartment prices have already dropped by as much as 50 percent in Kharkiv. Housing sales have increased in Odessa as well, even if compared to 2022

Ukrainians sell apartments in cities that Russia may soon take
The Age of Awareness – President Lyndon Johnson Chooses 1968 Retirement
The Age of Awareness – President Lyndon Johnson Chooses 1968 Retirement
Russian military will soon show what the new weapons are capable of - Putin
Putin: If NATO sends troops to Ukraine, the consequences will be much more tragic
The Age of Awareness – President Lyndon Johnson Chooses 1968 Retirement Guy Somerset Czech Republic sponsors both Russian economy and Russian army Lyuba Lulko Daily Reckoning: Russia is buying gold right before Washington's eyes Oleg Artyukov
Last materials
Putin sets record with his 2024 Address to the Federal Assembly
Putin: Russian military will show what Sarmat missile is capable of soon
Putin: NATO troops in Ukraine will lead to tragic consequences
The Age of Awareness – President Lyndon Johnson Chooses 1968 Retirement
Ukrainians sell apartments in cities that Russia may soon take
Moscow producer and businessman dies after plastic surgery
Young man who burnt Quran on video and got beaten for it sentenced to 3.5 years
NATO quickly backs off on sending troops to Ukraine
Men with long nails should be punished, Russian MP says
Emmanuel Macron wants Russia-NATO war to break out in near future
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X