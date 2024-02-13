World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia to set up special economic zone in Belgorod, near border with Ukraine

Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered to set up a special economic zone on the border with Ukraine in the Belgorod region.

The special economic zone will include the city of Shebekino. The implementation of the order was entrusted to the governments of Russia and the Belgorod region. The authorities will have to complete this task no later than May 15, 2024, the document published on the website of the Kremlin said.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov will be responsible for the implementation of the order.

Ukraine has shelled the Belgorod region of Russia multiple times since the beginning of the special military operation. The Armed Forces of Ukraine have also repeatedly shelled the city of Shebekino. Five people were hurt in the most recent episode of artillery shelling.

The region lives under the threat of artillery and missile strikes to this day.

A missile threat was declared in Belgorod and the Belgorod region on February 10. Local authorities advised residents to take shelter in safe rooms and stay away from windows. The missile threat was lifted the same day.

A few days later, the Ukrainian military attacked the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka. The village was shelled twice in one day.

