World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Ksenia Sobchak's employees found guilty of extortion

Employees of Putin's goddaughter sentenced to 7 years in maximum security colony

Russia

A Moscow court announced a guilty verdict in a criminal case of extorting 11 million rubles ($121,000) from the head of Rostec Corporation, Sergei Chemezov. The court and the investigation established that employees of journalist Ksenia Sobchak's Telegram channels tried to obtain the above-mentioned amount of money from Chemezov through extortion.

Employees of Putin's goddaughter sentenced to 7 years in maximum security colony
Photo: Ksenia Sobchak VK account

Three defendants were sentenced from 7 to 7.5 years in a maximum security colony:

  • former commercial director of the Oztorozhno Media holding, Kirill Sukhanov,
  • editor-in-chief of Tatler magazine, owner of Tushite Svet (Turn the lights out) Telegram channel Arian Romanovsky (real name Kuzmin),
  • journalist Tamerlan Bigaev.

The court found that they entered into a conspiracy to extort money from the general director of the Rostec State Corporation, Sergei Chemezov. The convicts demanded a total of 11 million rubles for the removal of compromising and discrediting information about Chemezov in the Telegram channel owned by well-known Russian journalist and socialite Ksenia Sobchak (also known as Putin's goddaughter).

In addition, the extortionists promised not to disseminate that information for a year after receiving the money. As a result, the court sentenced:

  • Sukhanov to 7.5 years in prison,
  • the others were sentenced to 7 years in a maximum security colony.

The prosecutor sought from 7.5 to 8 years in prison for them.

Sukhanov partially admitted his guilt, Kuzmin and Bigaev completely denied their involvement in the crime.

After the verdict was announced, the lawyer of one of the defendants in the case, Dmitry Malutov, announced his intention to appeal the verdict in the Moscow City Court.

Interestingly, Ksenia Sobchak, the owner of the Telegram channel, where compromising information about Chemezov was posted, was not involved in the case either as a witness or as an eyewitness. Sobchak was not even called to court, lawyer Malutov said.

Despite her absence from the court, Sobchak immediately responded to the verdict against Sukhanov, Kuzmin and Bigaev, calling it disproportionate.

"I'm speechless. This is not just injustice. It's much bigger than that. I fulfilled everything, all the agreements, for a mitigation to be implemented. Why are you ruining people's lives? For what? 7.5 years????? Why such a disproportion???? Just to take revenge?" Sobchak wrote on Telegram.

Meanwhile, Sergei Chemezov's representative told RIA Novosti that Rostec asked the court to commute the sentences of those involved in the extortion case and take into account their apologies.

Sergei Chemezov extortion scandal broke out in the fall of 2022, when Sukhanov, Kuzmin and Bigaev were detained. The defendants testified that they followed instructions of their boss, Ksenia Sobchak. It was then reported that the journalist became a suspect in the case.

Sobchak left Russia, but returned a couple of weeks later. The ruling to involve her in the case as a suspect was abolished. On November 17, 2022, the journalist apologised to Chemezov. She added that Sukhanov, Kuzmin and Bigaev also sincerely regretted what they did.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
17-year-old Ukrainian basketball player killed in Germany just for being Ukrainian

Vladimir Ermakov, a 17-year-old Ukrainian basketball player, was stabbed to death on the street in Germany

Young Ukrainian basketball stabbed to death in Germany
HIMARS systems damaged in Ukraine delivered to US for repairs
Pictures show damaged HIMARS systems taken from Ukraine to US
Alaskan smallpox or AKPV claims its first life
Oleksandr Syrsky, General 200, the Butcher Andrey Mihayloff Biden Downfall — Of Dementia and Documents Guy Somerset World media: Carlson’s interview with Putin 'shoots silver bullet overseas' Alexander Shtorm
Last materials
Alaskan smallpox has its patient zero
HIMARS systems damaged in Ukraine delivered to US for repairs
Young Ukrainian basketball stabbed to death in Germany
Oleksandr Syrsky, General 200, the Butcher
Biden Downfall — Of Dementia and Documents
World media: Carlson’s interview with Putin 'shoots silver bullet overseas'
Tucker Carlson also interviewed Edward Snowden and Tara Reade in Russia
Zelensky sacks Zaluzhny, replaces him with Syrsky
Russians shower Tucker Carlson with love and support on social media
Russian presidential election: Finalised ballots will have four candidates
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X