Putin: We will push back demilitarised zone in Ukraine

Putin: Russia will push demilitarised zone in Ukraine farther to ensure security

The demilitarised zone in Ukraine should be pushed farther at a distance from which it would be impossible to shell peaceful cities, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the meeting with his trusted representatives in Moscow on Jan. 31.

Photo: ru.freepik.com

The demilitarised zone must be pushed back, he said.

"The line should be at such a distance from our territory that it would ensure security,” Putin said speaking at the meeting at Gostiny Door in Moscow.

Putin was referring to long-range, primarily foreign-made systems that Kyiv uses to shell peaceful Russian settlements.

Russia will still exchange prisoners of war with Ukraine

Speaking at the meeting, Vladimir Putin also said that Moscow was not going to stop exchanging prisoners of war with Kyiv. According to the Russian Ministry of Defence, on January 31, Russia and Ukraine exchanged 195 to 195 POWs.

Putin also said that he could not understand why Ukraine shot down the Russian Il-76 plane with its prisoners on board. Kyiv probably wanted to push Russia to retaliate, Putin added.

