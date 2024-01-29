World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Moscow wants to talk, but there's no one to talk to

Putin' administration: Moscow ready for talks on Ukraine

Russia

Yuri Ushakov, an assistant to Russian President Putin, stated that Moscow was ready to negotiate the crisis in Ukraine. However, "there is no one to talk to,” Ushakov added, TASS reports.

Putin' administration: Moscow ready for talks on Ukraine
Photo: wikimedia.org by Sergey Korovkin 84 is licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0

According to the Kremlin representative, Western media interpretations about the signals that Russia was allegedly sending to the West about its readiness for peace negotiations with Ukraine were incorrect.

"No, this is wrong. We respond to requests from different countries about our readiness, we say that we were ready from the very beginning, but it was not us who interrupted those negotiations. We are now ready, but there is no one to talk to, because the Ukrainian side prohibited such negotiations with the Russians,” Ushakov said.

Earlier, Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov answered a question about Moscow's readiness for negotiations on Ukraine. Russia remains open to the talks, he said, adding that President Vladimir Putin had repeatedly indicated Moscow's readiness for dialogue.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Anglo-Saxons will not stop their war against Russia - Patrushev

The USA, NATO and their satellites, through the hands of the Kiev regime and all sorts of mercenaries, are waging a proxy war against our people and state

Patrushev: Anglo-Saxons will never stop fighting Russia
Hungarian ultra right party to snatch part of Ukraine if Russia wins conflict
Hungary wants to snatch Ukraine's Transcarpathia when Russia wins
Russia-NATO war technically possible, but not because of tabloid articles
Did German intelligence leak top secret NATO-Russia war data to tabloids? Andrey Mihayloff Don’t Be a Dummy, Donald – There’s Only One Viable Vice President Guy Somerset Civil war brewing in US as Texas People's Republic is about to see the light Alexander Shtorm
Last materials
Putin' administration: Moscow ready for talks on Ukraine
Did German intelligence leak top secret NATO-Russia war data to tabloids?
Patrushev: Anglo-Saxons will never stop fighting Russia
Hungarian ultra right party to snatch part of Ukraine if Russia wins conflict
Don’t Be a Dummy, Donald – There’s Only One Viable Vice President
Putin unveils details of Ukraine's attack on Ilyushin Il-76
Russia dramatically increases chocolate exports to China
Civil war brewing in US as Texas People's Republic is about to see the light
The West wanted Zelensky and Putin to meet in one room, but the plan failed
Foreign Intelligence chief: The West wants to destabilise Russia, but they will fail
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X