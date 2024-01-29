Moscow wants to talk, but there's no one to talk to

Putin' administration: Moscow ready for talks on Ukraine

Yuri Ushakov, an assistant to Russian President Putin, stated that Moscow was ready to negotiate the crisis in Ukraine. However, "there is no one to talk to,” Ushakov added, TASS reports.

According to the Kremlin representative, Western media interpretations about the signals that Russia was allegedly sending to the West about its readiness for peace negotiations with Ukraine were incorrect.

"No, this is wrong. We respond to requests from different countries about our readiness, we say that we were ready from the very beginning, but it was not us who interrupted those negotiations. We are now ready, but there is no one to talk to, because the Ukrainian side prohibited such negotiations with the Russians,” Ushakov said.

Earlier, Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov answered a question about Moscow's readiness for negotiations on Ukraine. Russia remains open to the talks, he said, adding that President Vladimir Putin had repeatedly indicated Moscow's readiness for dialogue.