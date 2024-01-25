World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Igor Strelkov, former Defence Minister of DPR, receives prison sentence

DPR's former Defence Minister Strelkov sentenced to 4 years for extremism

Russia

The Moscow City Court sentenced former Defence Minister of the Donetsk People's Republic Igor Strelkov (real name Igor Girkin) to four years in prison for calls for extremism.

DPR's former Defence Minister Strelkov sentenced to 4 years for extremism
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Dom kobb is licensed under Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International

The defendant was found guilty of publicly calling on Internet users to engage in extremist activities. He will be sent to a general regime colony, and will also be deprived of the right to administer websites on the Internet for three years.

Strelkov's lawyers said that they would appeal this verdict.

The trial took place behind closed doors.

Igor Strelkov was detained and arrested on July 21, 2023. After his arrest, Strelkov refused to communicate with human rights activists, but there were no signs of moral or physical pressure on him. The investigation into his case was completed last November.

Reportedly, it was former PMC Wagner doctor Dmitry Petrovsky, who filed a report against Strelkov at the Office of the Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation.

"Strelkov is a military version of Blinovskaya (blogger Elena Blinovskaya, accused of evading 900 million rubles ($10 million) in taxes — ed.). Like her, Strelkov collects large donations supposedly to help our guys but then does not account for the money spent. The last straw, of course, was Strelkov's words about our President Vladimir Putin. I believe that insulting the head of state is a crime," Petrovsky said.

Igor Girkin graduated from the Moscow State Institute of History and Archives and then joined the FSB. He took part in the second Chechen campaign, as well as in combat operations in Dagestan as part of FSB special forces. While working for the FSB, Girkin decided to call himself Strelkov (his grandmother's maiden name).

In the spring of 2014, having gathered an armed group of 50 people in Crimea, Strelkov occupied administrative buildings in Slavyansk and then announced the transfer of the city to the control of the DPR. Afterwards, he was appointed to the post of the Defence Minister of the DPR. In Donetsk, Strelkov introduced martial law, but was soon removed from office.

On November 17, 2022, the Hague Court found him guilty in the case of the Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 crash in the Donetsk region and sentenced him in absentia to life imprisonment.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
List of 65 Ukrainian POWs, including 12 Azov fighters, published

Some of the captured Ukrainian military men were either killed or seriously injured even before the Il-76 crashed due to the PAC-2 missile impact

Azov fighters among those killed in Il-76 plane crash
Russia officially accuses Ukraine of shooting down Il-76 and killing Russian pilots
Russia believes it is about time to recognise Ukraine a terrorist state
Ukraine commits stupid mistake by shooting down Russian Il-76
Ukraine shoots down Russian Il-76 with 65 Ukrainian captive soldiers on board
Ukraine's wishful thinking: EU prepares decision to confiscate Russian assets Lyuba Lulko The West wants Russia and Saudi Arabia to fight over Houthi rebels Anton Kulikov The Real Deal on a Ukraine and Mexico Funding Compromise Guy Somerset
Il-76 plane crash: All on board killed
MMA fighter Venom survives falling from 10th floor
14-year-old Maria Simonova hits her head very hard while falling from male partner's support
14-year-old Maria Simonova hits her head very hard while falling from male partner's support
Last materials
DPR's former Defence Minister Strelkov sentenced to 4 years for extremism
Daria Trepova, 26, sentenced to longest prison term, 27 years, for terrorist attack
Ukraine uses UJ-26 Beaver loitering ammunition to attack targets in Russia
Ukraine to receive 'fundamentally new' weapons from the West in 2024
Russia: Ukraine shot down Ilyushin Il-76 deliberately and purposefully
Young figure skater falls down on ice really hard, hits her head, gets up to continue skating
Russia officially accuses Ukraine of shooting down Il-76 and killing Russian pilots
MMA fighter falls out of window on 10th floor trying to save his cat
Azov fighters among those killed in Il-76 plane crash
Russia: Il-76 had 65 Ukrainian POWs on board. Ukraine: Il-76 carried S-300 missiles
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X