Warhead of Russian aircraft rocket increased from 450 to 800 kilos

Russian engineers double the power of 310-km range aircraft rocket

Russian engineers have doubled the power of an aircraft rocket with a range of 310 kilometres by increasing the weight of its warhead to 800 kilograms, General Director of Tactical Missile Weapons Corporation Boris Obnosov said.

Photo: https://static.zakon.kz/uploads/posts/2020-03/pic_690/2020032106480726698_raketa01-750x373.jpg

Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu inspected the progress of the state defence order at the State Machine-Building Design Bureau Raduga. The company produces aircraft for the Aerospace Forces and the Russian Navy.

The newly upgraded rocket with a range of 310 kilometres has already been tested. Specialists also managed to reduce the cost of the product, Obnosov told Shoigu.

Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Aerospace Forces for Armaments, Colonel General Yuri Grekhov, said that the weight of the rocket warhead was increased to 800 kilograms, while it earlier carried a 450-kilogram warhead.