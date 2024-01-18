World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Warhead of Russian aircraft rocket increased from 450 to 800 kilos

Russian engineers double the power of 310-km range aircraft rocket

Russia

Russian engineers have doubled the power of an aircraft rocket with a range of 310 kilometres by increasing the weight of its warhead to 800 kilograms, General Director of Tactical Missile Weapons Corporation Boris Obnosov said.

Russian engineers double the power of 310-km range aircraft rocket
Photo: https://static.zakon.kz/uploads/posts/2020-03/pic_690/2020032106480726698_raketa01-750x373.jpg

Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu inspected the progress of the state defence order at the State Machine-Building Design Bureau Raduga. The company produces aircraft for the Aerospace Forces and the Russian Navy.

The newly upgraded rocket with a range of 310 kilometres has already been tested. Specialists also managed to reduce the cost of the product, Obnosov told Shoigu.

Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Aerospace Forces for Armaments, Colonel General Yuri Grekhov, said that the weight of the rocket warhead was increased to 800 kilograms, while it earlier carried a 450-kilogram warhead.

