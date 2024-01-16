Russia helps prevent World War Three - Parliament Speaker Volodin

The special military operation that Russia launched in Ukraine helped prevent World War III, Russian Parliament Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said during the first plenary meeting of the spring session of the State Duma.

According to Volodin, the outbreak of World War III could have led to catastrophic consequences, but Russian military men stood up to defend peace.

"This is not happening because our soldiers and officers are fighting Nazism, protecting peace and tranquility of not only Russia, but also foreign citizens, citizens of European countries in the first place,” Volodin said.

Russia kicked off the special operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the prime goal of the operation is to protect the Donbass. In January 2024, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said that the special operation would continue to disarm the Armed Forces of Ukraine and eradicate neo-Nazi ideology in the country. According to Medvedev, Russia's goal is to topple the Ukrainian regime.