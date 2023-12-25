World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Elvira Nabiullina responds to Politico calling her 'disrupter of the year'

Russia

Elvira Nabiullina, the Chair of the Central Bank of Russia, shared her thoughts on her 'disrupter of the year' status that she 'received' from Politico in November for her contribution to the Russian economy.

Elvira Nabiullina responds to Politico calling her 'disrupter of the year'
Photo: infinica.ru

Nabiullina said that it was not easy for her to comment on the situation. She also said that the Central Bank would continue working to maintain stability of the financial sector.

"It's hard for me to comment, it's difficult. I believe that the Central Bank was running, is running and will continue running policies to ensure that high inflation does not depreciate income, that the financial sector remains stable so that it could preserve savings of our people and businesses and provide financial resources for the structural restructuring of our economy," Elvira Nabiullina said in an interview with RBC.

Russian economy is not ten feet tall now

Nabiullina believes that one should not have devil-may-care attitude about the Russian economy today.

The Russian economy has adapted itself quickly under the pressure of sanctions due to its market and business nature, she said. However, Nabiullina urged not to think that the Russian economy is ten feet tall now.

"We must be prepared as the sanctions pressure may grow. We managed to respond to biggest challenges, if we talk about the financial sector, but there are also problems in the financial sector that have not been fully resolved, including cross-border payments,” Nabiullina noted.

A decrease in confidence in the financial market is one of such problems, Elvira Nabiullina said.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Putin admits: The West has outplayed Russia in Ukraine. In a certain way

The West has outplayed Russia in Ukraine in a certain sense since 2014, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting of the Board of the Defence Ministry

Putin admits: The West has outplayed Russia in Ukraine. In a certain way
Column of Western military vehicles stuck in mud in Ukraine
Column of Western military vehicles stuck in mud in Ukraine
Zelensky-Biden cartoon sparks scandal in Canada
Why Israel’s Brutality to Palestinians Endangers itself and Jews Worldwide
About Palestine: A short interview with Richard Black Costantino Ceoldo 2024: Looking back and forth Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Why Israel’s Brutality to Palestinians Endangers itself and Jews Worldwide Peter Baofu
Yulia Tymoshenko wants to abolish LGBT in Ukraine after 'reset of power'
Will US follow Israel's example to attack Houthis in Yemen?
'Mr. President, you should be publicly hung'
'Mr. President, you should be publicly hung'
Last materials
About Palestine: A short interview with Richard Black
Almost Naked Party aftermath: One-sock rapper arrested and fined
Scandal erupts in Canada over Zelensky-Biden cartoon
John Schneider to Joe Biden: 'Mr. President, you should be publicly hung'
Video: Thousands of illegal migrants leave tons of garbage on US-Mexico border
Bones of unknown million-year-old animals found in Yakutia
Global GDP to decline by ten percent because of Red Sea transport crisis
Kremlin responds to WSJ's version of Patrushev being behind Prigozhin's murder
2024: Looking back and forth
Yulia Tymoshenko wants to abolish LGBT in Ukraine after 'reset of power'
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X