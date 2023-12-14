World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Putin explains Russia's positions on Ukrainian front

Russia

The Russian army decided to retreat from the settlement of Krynki into forest plantations not to put the military at risk, President Vladimir Putin said during his large Q&A conference on December 14.

Photo: redstar.ru

The Russian Armed Forces retreated for "several meters” in the area of the village of Krynki on the left bank of the Dnieper.

"Not to put the guys at risk, it was decided to retreat to forest plantations. The Ukrainian Armed Forces took areas 1,200 meters long and 300 meters wide. They throw their people to extermination,” Putin said. According to him, the Ukrainian military calls this decision a one-way road.

The current situation is beneficial for the Russian military, Putin believes.

"The Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov said: "Don't rush to squeeze them out.” Unfortunately, it is beneficial for us that they send soldiers there,” he said.

Armed Forces of Ukraine 'in a bag of fire'

The Armed Forces of Ukraine found themselves in a "bag of fire,” and the Ukrainian leadership was sending personnel there for political reasons.

"These are not just military personnel, these are elite assault troops. There aren't that many of them. It's very sensitive. I think this is stupid and irresponsible, but that's their business,” Putin added.

Russia's position along the entire front line improving

During the press conference, the Russian President also stated that the Russian Armed Forces were improving their positions along the entire line of contact.

"Almost along the entire line of contact, our armed forces, let's say it modestly, are improving their position. Almost everyone is in an active stage of action,” he said.

There are as many as 244,000 mobilised personnel in the zone of hostilities. Forty-one thousand were dismissed from service due to age limit. Fourteen of the mobilised men were awarded with Hero of Russia rank, the president said.

Speaking about the situation in Ukraine, Putin also said that the Russians and the Ukrainians were two brotherly nations, and the current conflict was a tragedy similar to a civil war.

