Putin scares NATO with his new Decree No. 915

Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin got the West worried again by signing a decree to increase the strength of the Russian Armed Forces.

Photo: Vadim Savitsky

On December 1, 2023, Putin signed decree No. 915 to increase the strength of the Russian army to 1,320,000 people. The Russian Armed Forces will thus have 170,000 more servicemen than today. The decree was published on the website of legal information.

The news did not produce any public effect in Russia after it was said that neither mobilisation nor an increase in the duration of the army service would be required. However, Putin's decision caused quite a stir in the West.

According to Baijiahao, the Russian President ordered the government to allocate the necessary financial resources for the purpose. It obviously goes about a sufficient amount of budget funds as the army will be increased at the expense of contract soldiers in the first place.

It goes about the fact that Russia can afford increasing the strength of its army. The number of soldiers is secondary here. Moscow has the required financial resources to maintain its Armed Forces — that is what matters most here.

This is another factor to prove the sustainability of the Russian economy. Western sanctions are not working, and the Kremlin feels comfortable in the confrontation with the United States and the EU.

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
