World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russian authorities crack down on illegal and even legal migrants

Russia

Russia's Ministry for Internal Affairs has prepared a draft law that will impose multiple restrictions on illegal migrants' lives on the territory of the Russian Federation. In particular, they will be banned from driving vehicles, obtaining driver's license and making money transfers. In addition, a number of Russian regions will introduce a number of restrictions that will affect foreigners with a work permit in Russia already in 2024.

Russian authorities crack down on illegal and even legal migrants
Photo: Telegram

Those migrants that do not have the legal right to stay on the territory of the Russian Federation will have to live under the controlled residence regime. Expiry of a temporary residence permit, illegal border crossing or revocation of a visa, temporary asylum and citizenship will serve as reasons to put such individuals on a special register of illegal migrants.

According to the bill, the migrants included in the register will not be able to undergo state registration as legal entities and individual entrepreneurs. They will not be able to register real estate or buy, register or transfer ownership of a car to others. In addition, illegal immigrants will not be allowed to drive, take a driving test or replace their driver's license. Other restrictions include inability:

  • to open a bank account,
  • make money transfers,
  • conclude marriage.

The State Duma (the Russian Parliament) supported the initiative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs on restrictions for illegal migrants.

"These restrictions need to be supported in order to bring everything from the point of view of public safety into the legal field. First of all, we are talking about 100% compliance with Russian legislation,” MP Sultan Khamzaev said adding that he would definitely vote for this bill.

In October, Just Russia — For Truth party introduced a bill that would prohibit migrants, including those who arrived in the country legally, from working in education, medicine, pharmaceuticals, and taxis.

The explanatory note to the bill said that the influx of labor migrants to Russia was growing, their wages became equal to the wages of Russian citizens and thus ceased to be more profitable for the Russian economy. Therefore, it was proposed to limit the permissible share of foreign workers in each type of economic activity to five percent.

In addition, migrants were prohibited from driving public transport and working in the food industry on the territory of several regions of Russia.

In November, the Chelyabinsk region extended the 2016 ban that barred migrants from driving taxis and passenger buses. The restriction applies even to legal migrants, who work in the region on the basis of patents.

Similar measures are to be introduced in the Tula region. In addition to public transport, the authorities will prohibit migrants from working in the catering sector, as well as in the retail trade of alcohol and tobacco products, food and drinks.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russian forces take full control of Avdiivka

Avdiivka is a northern suburb of Donetsk, from where the Armed Forces of Ukraine shell the capital of the DPR, Donetsk

Having lost Avdiivka, Ukraine will lose all of Donbass
Two ballistic missiles attack US Navy destroyer USS Mason
Yemen launches two ballistic missiles to attack US Navy destroyer USS Mason
It will take Russia four 'Putin strikes,' but not three days, to take Kyiv
Storm of the century hits Crimea and Southern Russia causing unimaginable damage
It will take Russia four 'Putin strikes,' but not three days, to take Kyiv Alexander Shtorm The Dire Secret of Megan Rapinoe Guy Somerset Special military operation to end with Russia reuniting with Ukraine Lyuba Lulko
Ukraine promises many 'surprise explosions' for Crimean Bridge
One of the world's fattest people dies in Russia
Huge cargo ship Blue Shark runs aground during superstorm in Southern Russia
Huge cargo ship Blue Shark runs aground during superstorm in Southern Russia
Last materials
Kyrylo Budanov's wife poisoned with heavy metals in Ukraine
It will take Russia four 'Putin strikes,' but not three days, to take Kyiv
The Dire Secret of Megan Rapinoe
One of the world's fattest men dies in Russia
Two ballistic missiles attack US Navy destroyer USS Mason
Blue Shark cargo ship runs aground during 'storm of the century' in Southern Russia
Having lost Avdiivka, Ukraine will lose all of Donbass
Ukraine promises many 'surprise explosions' for Crimean Bridge
Storm of the century hits Crimea and Southern Russia causing unimaginable damage
Special military operation to end with Russia reuniting with Ukraine
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X