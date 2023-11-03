World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Putin outlines Russia's key and fateful purpose

Russia

Russia's key and fateful purpose is to ensure interethnic peace and harmony, strengthen culture and traditional values, President Vladimir Putin said in his greeting to participants, organisers and visitors of the 'Peoples of Russia' All-Russian Forum, RIA Novosti reports.

Photo: Press service of the President of the Russian Federation is licensed under CC BY 4.0.

The diversity of languages, religions and customs comprises the true wealth of the country.

"Therefore, the state pays great attention to preserving the identity of each people of Russia,” Putin said.

According to the head of state, when ensuring interethnic peace and harmony it is important to use the full potential of Russian religious, public and scientific organisations, as well as ethnocultural associations.

Attempts to sow the seeds of hostility and xenophobia in Russia are doomed to failure, Putin noted. All residents of the country are one single people, bound by common history, as well as "brotherly ties of friendship and mutual understanding.”

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
