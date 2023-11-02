World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian Defence Minister Shoigu gives good shake to his generals

Russia

Russian Defenсe Minister Sergei Shoigu gave a good shake to the leaders of military command and control bodies at a conference call on Wednesday, November 1, RIA Novosti reports with reference to a source close to the ministry.

Photo: wikimedia.org by kremlin.ru is licensed under CC BY 4.0

The minister set a number of specific tasks for the military leaders. Shoigu stated the need not only to train specialists, but to constantly correlate their training directly with the developers of weapons systems and military equipment.

The minister ordered to pay special attention to the use of drones in the zone of the special military operation when training operators of unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned boats. Shoigu also called to promptly adjust their training depending on changes in enemy tactics. It goes about the use of armoured vehicles and various fortifications by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shoigu announced the defeat of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the battlefield

During the meeting, the Russian Defence Minister said that the Ukrainian army was suffering defeat on the battlefield despite the supplies of NATO weapons to Kyiv.

Kyiv's attempts to break through Russian defences lead to heavy losses, he added.

Shoigu earlier said that since the start of the counteroffensive, the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost more than 90,000 troops. The Russian army destroyed about 600 tanks and almost 1,900 armoured vehicles of various classes, he added.

According to the minister, Russian air defence systems destroyed more than 1,400 air attack weapons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including missiles and aircraft. There were 37 aircraft and six ATACMS operational-tactical missiles among the destroyed targets.

"Thirty-seven aircraft is almost twice the amount of F-16 aircraft that was guaranteed to be supplied to Ukraine. It means that our air defence systems will do away with them in about 20 days," Shoigu said.

