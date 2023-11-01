Yevgeny Prigozhin's son Pavel Prigozhin headed PMC Wagner. The private military company has become a division of the Russian National Guard, a source in the regional branch of the PMC told 59.ru publication.
According to him, the company has resumed recruitment, but new fighters can only be recruited from among civilians, not prisoners. The PMC structure and operating procedures remain the same, Pavel Prigozhin said.
The PMC resumed recruitment in Novosibirsk, a source at the Novosibirsk office of the company said:
"It's been two or three days when they started concluding contracts. We sign contracts with the Russian National Guard rather than with the Defence Ministry. People with criminal records or sick individuals can not join the PMC.”
In early October, a message appeared in a Telegram channel associated with Pavel Prigozhin saying that he headed PMC Wagner after his father's death:
"I have taken command of PMC Wagner, and Wagner fighters will soon return to the zone of the special military operation to exterminate Nazis. There is no one except me to continue my father's work. There is no more time to grieve.”
