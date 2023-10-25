World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russian Strategic Deterrence Forces conduct exercises to practice massive nuclear blow

Russia

The Russian Strategic Deterrence Forces conducted exercises to practice a massive nuclear strike against the enemy. According to the Kremlin, President Vladimir Putin supervised the exercises in person.

Yars missile launch

The President listened to the report from Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov.

Shoigu reported to Putin that Russian nuclear forces were ready for war.

In turn, the head of the General Staff announced the procedure for the exercises. Yars missile systems, the Tula strategic missile submarine with the Sineva ballistic missile on board, and two Tu-95MS long-range missile carriers took part in the drills.

The exercises included:

  • the launch of the Yars intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) from the Plesetsk cosmodrome at the Kura training ground,
  • the launch of the Sineva ICBM from the Tula submarine in the Barents Sea,
  • the launch of missiles from Tu-95MS aircraft.

The level of training of military command and control bodies was checked as well.

The Kremlin later said that all the objectives of the exercise were accomplished.

The Yars complex with the solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile is a modification of the Topol-M complex. As of 2022, the Russian arsenal included 153 Yars mobile ground complexes and 20 silo-based complexes.

The Yars remains the most widely used missile system in the Strategic Missile Forces of the Russian Federation. The mobile version of the complex on the eight-axle MZKT-79221 chassis allows you to conduct a missile attack from any point on the patrol route.

The R-29RMU2 Sineva submarine-launched ballistic missile was put into service in 2007. The three-stage liquid-propellant missile, developed on the basis of the R-29RM missile, was installed on board Project 667BDRM Dolphin strategic submarine. Each submarine can carry up to 16 missiles. The Tula submarine was launched in 1987. By 1998, the submarine had covered more than 77,000 underwater miles.

The Sineva missile currently has the inertial control system with astronomical as well as navigation satellite correction. Its warhead can carry four unguided warheads with a capacity of 500 kilotons each. The missile range can reach up to 11,500 kilometres.

The Tupolev Tu-95 strategic missile-carrying bomber, which took off for its maiden flight in 1952, remains the world's fastest turboprop-powered aircraft. The aircraft was upgraded with four NK-12 engines. The Tu-95MS version develops the speed of up to 830 kilometres per hour; the practical flight range amounts to 10,500 kilometres.

The maximum combat payload of the aircraft reaches 20.8 tons. The Tu-95MS can carry six Kh-55 missiles on a drum-type launcher. The modernised Tu-95MSM made its first flight in January.

On October 18, 2023, the Russian State Duma gave the third reading to the draft law on the withdrawal of ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT). The Federation Council Committee on International Affairs subsequently supported the initiative.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Iran warns USA: Response to attack will be beyond imagination

If the United States strikes Iran and its associated infrastructure, Tehran's response will be "beyond all imagination,” Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Mohammad Hassan Sheikholeslami told reporters

If USA strikes Iran, the response will be 'beyond imagination'
Slovakia refuses to supply any weapons to Ukraine, but Moscow shrugs it off
Kremlin responds to Slovakia's decision not to supply weapons to Kyiv
Hamas comes to Moscow
Russian MiG-31 intercepts Norway's P-8A Poseidon over Barents Sea
Russia drops 35 bottom bombs on Ukraine's Black Sea grain corridor Lyuba Lulko Israel will cease to exist by 2030 should war with Hamas last long Alexander Shtorm The entire Arab world despises Palestine, and they will not intervene Inna Novikova
Israel will not be able to win long war, it will disappear by 2030
Russia mines Ukraine's Black Sea grain corridor
Warmonger US refuses to accuse Israel of war crimes
Warmonger US refuses to accuse Israel of war crimes
Last materials
Russia drops 35 bottom bombs on Ukraine's Black Sea grain corridor
Israel will cease to exist by 2030 should war with Hamas last long
Warmonger US refuses to accuse Israel of war crimes, was quick to do so with Russia
Hamas delegation comes to Moscow
Russian MiG-31 intercepts Norway's P-8A Poseidon over Barents Sea
Slovakia refuses to supply any weapons to Ukraine, but Moscow shrugs it off
If USA strikes Iran, the response will be 'beyond imagination'
Russian Strategic Deterrence Forces conduct exercises to practice massive nuclear blow
Iran: USA acts as accomplice of Israel's crimes in Gaza
Russian S-400 Triumf systems shoot down over 24 Ukrainian aircraft in five days
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X