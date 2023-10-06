World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russia to launch serial production of new Chukavin sniper rifle

Russia

The new Chukavin sniper rifle (known for the Russian initials as SVCh) will be put into mass production, the press service of the Kalashnikov Concern said.

Russia to launch serial production of new Chukavin sniper rifle
Photo: kalashnikov.media

"The Chukavin sniper rifle produced by Kalashnikov Concern has successfully passed qualification tests that confirmed the high level of its quality and reliability. Based on the results of the tests, the sniper rifle will be put into serial production in the arms production division,” the concern said in a statement.

According to Kalashnikov Concern CEO Alan Lushnikov, the Chukavin sniper rifle fully meets customers' needs. The rifle can be outfitted with silencers, laser targeters and various sights.

The new Chukavin sniper rifle weighs 4.8 kilograms. It now has automatic gas venting with short gas piston stroke and a three-position rotary gas regulator. The rifle features improved ergonomics. The SVCh has retained the reliability of the Dragunov sniper rifle, the concern also said.

In May, Alan Lushnikov said that the Chukavin sniper rifle had been adopted by the Russian army. The new weapon received positive feedback from military men, he said.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Putin names six things that Russia wants

"We want to live in an open, interconnected world in which no one will ever try to erect artificial barriers to communication between people, to creativity and prosperity. There must be a barrier-free environment," Putin said

Putin names six things that Russia wants
Ukrainian command near Soledar annihilated in FAB-1500 bomb attack
Russian FAB-1500 bomb annihilates Ukrainian command in Soledar
Russian FSB mistakes Ukrainian saboteur Lyubas for Colonel Lobas
Xiaomi smart home gadgets crash in all of Russia
Thirty years since Black October of 1993: Tragedy of Russian parliamentarianism Andrey Mihayloff Armenia implements another 'anti-Russia' road map Lyuba Lulko Ukraine realises the number of Western states willing to support Kyiv decreases Anton Kulikov
Kremlin refuses to comment reports on redeployment of Russian Black Sea Fleet
Putin speaks about Russia, Ukraine and the world at Valdai Forum in Sochi
Putin speaks on nuclear test ban treaty and Russia's nuclear blow
Putin speaks on nuclear test ban treaty and Russia's nuclear blow
Last materials
Putin names six things that Russia wants
Putin speaks on nuclear test ban treaty and Russia's nuclear blow
Putin: Russia did not start the war. Russia is trying to end it
Ukrainian command near Soledar annihilated in FAB-1500 bomb attack
Nine new reserve regiments of contract servicemen ready for special operation
Russian FSB mistakes Ukrainian saboteur Lyubas for Colonel Lobas
Xiaomi devices and smart home gadgets crash in Russia nationwide
Russian Black Sea Fleet allegedly redeployed from Sevastopol after missile attack
President of Slovakia suspends assistance to Ukraine
Russian Navy base to appear in Abkhazia
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X