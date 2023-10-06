Russia to launch serial production of new Chukavin sniper rifle

The new Chukavin sniper rifle (known for the Russian initials as SVCh) will be put into mass production, the press service of the Kalashnikov Concern said.

Photo: kalashnikov.media

"The Chukavin sniper rifle produced by Kalashnikov Concern has successfully passed qualification tests that confirmed the high level of its quality and reliability. Based on the results of the tests, the sniper rifle will be put into serial production in the arms production division,” the concern said in a statement.

According to Kalashnikov Concern CEO Alan Lushnikov, the Chukavin sniper rifle fully meets customers' needs. The rifle can be outfitted with silencers, laser targeters and various sights.

The new Chukavin sniper rifle weighs 4.8 kilograms. It now has automatic gas venting with short gas piston stroke and a three-position rotary gas regulator. The rifle features improved ergonomics. The SVCh has retained the reliability of the Dragunov sniper rifle, the concern also said.

In May, Alan Lushnikov said that the Chukavin sniper rifle had been adopted by the Russian army. The new weapon received positive feedback from military men, he said.