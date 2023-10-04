World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russian authorities may block all VPN services in Russia from March 2024

Russia

Russian federal media watchdog Roskomnadzor (Federal Service for Supervision in the Sphere of Telecom, Information Technologies and Mass Communications) plans to block all VPN services in Russia from March 1, 2024.

Russian authorities may block all VPN services in Russia from March 2024
Photo: Openverse

Deputy Chairman of the Council for the Development of the Digital Economy under the Federation Council Artem Sheikin said that the decree would apply to all application stores that offer users to download VPN services, including Google Play and AppStore.

The head of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy Alexander Khinshtein said, however, that reports about the alleged decision to block all VPN services in Russia sounded strange.

Roskomnadzor is already legally empowered to restrict access to such applications, Khinshtein noted adding that the department blocks them regularly.

Khinshtein suggested that the Federation Council had a different order in mind. It goes about the document that restricts VPN services that violate Russian legislation in search results.

Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy, Information Technologies and Communications Oleg Matveychev said that access to VPN services in Russia was already limited. VPN services that do not comply with Roskomnadzor's instructions to limit access to certain content can be blocked, he said.

"Some VPN services are good, while others are bad,” the deputy explained. Previously, he noted that it is impossible to block all VPN services in Russia at a time as new ones reappear regularly.

Roskomnadzor later clarified that the agency would independently decide which websites should be added on the Unified Register of Prohibited Information if they do not comply with relevant requirements. As soon as Roskomnadzor obtains the necessary powers, special criteria will be developed for the purpose.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Large unit of PMC Wagner 'disappears' from Belarus

A 20,000-strong group of PMC Wagner fighters stationed in Belarus disappeared from the field of view of the collective West

NATO concerned about 'disappearance' of 20,000 PMC Wagner fighters in Belarus
Zelensky's new counteroffensive plan looks strange and hopeless
Russia prepares hundreds of large units in eastern Ukraine for major offensive
General Surovikin makes first comment after Prigozhin'a coup
Ukrainian official says how much Kyiv has received from Western partners
Armenia implements another 'anti-Russia' road map Lyuba Lulko Ukraine realises the number of Western states willing to support Kyiv decreases Anton Kulikov Total Coincidence - Virus Dictatorship On The Horizon Guy Somerset
Political scientist: Azerbaijan to reveal its real attitude to Russia soon
Armenia recklessly challenges Russia. Who will pay for it?
Armenia recklessly challenges Russia. Who will pay for it?
Last materials
Russian authorities may block all VPN services in Russia from March 2024
Russia, USA and EU held secret security talks on Nagorno Karabakh in Istanbul
Armenia implements another 'anti-Russia' road map
General Surovikin makes first comment after Prigozhin'a coup
Political scientist: Azerbaijan to reveal its real attitude to Russia soon
NATO concerned about 'disappearance' of 20,000 PMC Wagner fighters in Belarus
Ukraine announces total amount of financial assistance from the West
Zelensky's new counteroffensive plan looks strange and hopeless
Russia to resolve Ukraine's problems by late spring of 2024
Russia readies to test Burevestnik nuclear-powered missile
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X