Sergei Shoigu: Special military operation in Ukraine to last through 2025

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said at the ministerial meeting that the Russian army would continue fighting to achieve the goals of the special military operation in Ukraine.

Speaking at the meeting of the Russian Defence Ministry on September 26, Shoigu stated that the United States and its allies continue arming the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the Kiev regime continues sending untrained soldiers to senseless attacks to slaughter.

Such cynical actions of the West and their henchmen can only push Ukraine to self-destruction, Shoigu said.

The Ministry continues increasing the combat power of the Russian Armed Forces, by supplying modern weapons and improving training based on the experience of the special operation.