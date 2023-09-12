Anatoly Chubais prefers not to respond to Putin's criticism in his address

Anatoly Chubais, the former chief of Rosnano, decided not to respond to Putin's critical remarks in his address, TASS reports.

Photo: shkolazhizni.ru

Speaking at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum on September 12, Putin said that the former head of the company fled Russia and was hiding. According to Putin, Chubais may have acted so due to Rosnano's poor performance. There is "a huge financial hole" at Rosnano during the time of Anatoly Chubais's service there, Putin said.

"I would not like to comment on anything that was said,” Chubais said.

Anatoly Chubais left Russia on March 23, 2022. The same day, he and his wife were spotted in Istanbul, Turkey.

It was later reported that Chubais obtained Israeli citizenship, although he personally denied such reports.

On September 12, 2023, it was reported that Chubais was seen at the airport of Riga, Latvia.