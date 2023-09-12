Putin: Russia is developing new weapons based on new physical principles

Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking at a meeting with moderators of sessions of the Eastern Economic Forum, said that Russia was developing new weapons based on new physical principles, TASS reports.

Photo: kremlin.ru

"The weapons based on new physical principles will ensure the security of any country in the near historical future,” the Russian president said.

Arms systems based on new physical principles most often mean qualitatively new and previously unused technologies. These include laser, infrasound, radio frequency and other types of weapons.