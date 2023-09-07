World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Kremlin declines to comment on Mi-8 helicopter highjack from Russia to Ukraine

Russia

Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin, declined to comment on the recent incident of helicopter hijack.

Kremlin declines to comment on Mi-8 helicopter highjack from Russia to Ukraine
Photo: http:// www.mak-iac.org/

On September 5, it was reported that a Russian pilot hijacked a military Mi-8 helicopter from Kursk and headed to Ukraine.

When asked about the incident, Peskov recommended reporters should turn to the Defence Ministry for a comment.

"Without knowing the details, it would be wrong to comment on anything,” Peskov said adding that there was very little information available about the incident.

On September 5, it became known that Russian pilot Maxim Kuzminov hijacked a Mi-8 helicopter from Kursk and headed for Ukraine. The incident took place on August 9. A month later, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defenсe Ministry admitted that it was Ukraine's military intelligence that convinced Kuzminov to highjack the helicopter.

According to the head of the Ukrainian Intelligence Service Kirill Budanov, the Russian pilot flew to Ukraine with two passengers on board. The pilot had to get rid of them both as they did not know about the highjack of the Mi-8 and showed resistance.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Angela Antonova
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russian forces pull back from the village of Robotyne

The Russian Armed Forces tactically pulled back from the village of Rabotino (spelled the Ukrainian way as Robotyne) in the Zaporozhye (aka Zaporizhzhia) region, acting head of the region Yevgeny Balitsky said

Russian forces pull back from the village of Robotyne
New position found for General Surovikin
Russian MP: They found new position for Surovikin
Ukrainian military man who arranged drone attacks on Russian airfields identified
A Student of History…and of Ukrainian Grifters
A Student of History…and of Ukrainian Grifters Guy Somerset Central African Republic: We are happy to be with Russia Daria Aslamova Exclusive Interview with Dounia Filali and her Husband, a Moroccan Dissidents in Paris El Bachra
Russian forces destroy first Challenger 2 tank
Russian Defence Ministry: US State Department takes part in biological programs
Commander of Air Defence Army arrested in grand bribery case
Commander of Air Defence Army arrested in grand bribery case
Last materials
Kremlin declines to comment on Mi-8 helicopter highjack from Russia to Ukraine
Commander of Air Defence Army arrested in grand bribery case
A Student of History…and of Ukrainian Grifters
Russian Defence Ministry: US State Department takes part in biological programs
Russian special services identify Ukrainian colonel responsible for drone attacks
New position found for General Surovikin
Russian forces destroy first Challenger 2 tank
Russian forces pull back from the village of Robotyne
Central African Republic: We are happy to be with Russia
Exclusive Interview with Dounia Filali and her Husband, a Moroccan Dissidents in Paris
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X