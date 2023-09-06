World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

New position found for General Surovikin

Russia

Army General Sergei Surovikin will be offered new good position, Russian MP and retired colonel-general Viktor Zavarzin told the Podyom publication.

New position found for General Surovikin
Photo: Russian Defence Ministry

"He fought well, but then there was a situation. I know what you know: they found a different position for him, he got replaced, it is his chief of staff who executes the commands from the commander-in-chief, whereas he has a different position, it's not a bad one, it's related to the CIS," Zavarzin said.

The general also added that Surovikin was now resting and "will be on vacation for some time."

It was reported in June that Surovikin was in jail. Alexei Melnikov, executive secretary of the Public Monitoring Commission of Moscow denied those reports. Sergei Surovikin's daughter also said that the general was not under arrest.

On Monday, September 4, a photo of General Surovikin and his wife appeared on Telegram. "General Sergei Surovikin is out. He is alive, healthy, at home with his family in Moscow. The photo taken today," the caption to the picture said.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
General Surovikin appears in public soon after Yevgeny Prigozhin's death

Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that he had no knowledge about Army General Sergei Surovikin. Journalists asked Peskov whether he knew anything about Surovikin's whereabouts

Army General Surovikin's surprise public appearance generates more rumours about his fate
Kinzhal hypersonic missiles on Su-34 fighters guarantees Russia's air superiority
Kinzhal missiles ensure Russia's air superiority on vast territory from Arctic to Syria
Central African Republic: We are happy to be with Russia
Exclusive Interview with Dounia Filali and her Husband, a Moroccan Dissidents in Paris
Central African Republic: We are happy to be with Russia Daria Aslamova Exclusive Interview with Dounia Filali and her Husband, a Moroccan Dissidents in Paris El Bachra Bank on the Run. No. That is not a Song. Montresor Montresor
Russian forces pull back from the village of Robotyne
Russian forces destroy first Challenger 2 tank
Russian forces destroy first Challenger 2 tank
Last materials
New position found for General Surovikin
Russian forces destroy first Challenger 2 tank
Russian forces pull back from the village of Robotyne
Central African Republic: We are happy to be with Russia
Exclusive Interview with Dounia Filali and her Husband, a Moroccan Dissidents in Paris
Kinzhal hypersonic missiles on Su-34 fighters guarantees Russia's air superiority
Army General Surovikin's surprise public appearance generates more rumours about his fate
Bank on the Run. No. That is not a Song.
Putin-Erdogan talks in Sochi: Ukraine, grain deal and nuclear power plant
Ka-52 helicopter crashes into Sea of Azov
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X