New position found for General Surovikin

Army General Sergei Surovikin will be offered new good position, Russian MP and retired colonel-general Viktor Zavarzin told the Podyom publication.

Photo: Russian Defence Ministry

"He fought well, but then there was a situation. I know what you know: they found a different position for him, he got replaced, it is his chief of staff who executes the commands from the commander-in-chief, whereas he has a different position, it's not a bad one, it's related to the CIS," Zavarzin said.

The general also added that Surovikin was now resting and "will be on vacation for some time."

It was reported in June that Surovikin was in jail. Alexei Melnikov, executive secretary of the Public Monitoring Commission of Moscow denied those reports. Sergei Surovikin's daughter also said that the general was not under arrest.

On Monday, September 4, a photo of General Surovikin and his wife appeared on Telegram. "General Sergei Surovikin is out. He is alive, healthy, at home with his family in Moscow. The photo taken today," the caption to the picture said.