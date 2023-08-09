World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Defence Minister Shoigu: Russia to reinforce troops on western borders

1:11
Russia

Russia will reinforce it group of forces on western borders of the country, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said at a meeting of the board of the ministry, TASS reports. 

Defence Minister Shoigu: Russia to reinforce troops on western borders
Photo: RBC

“Today, at a board meeting, we will consider issues related to the creation of the Leningrad and Moscow military districts with the simultaneous reinforcement of the group of forces of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation on our western borders,” the minister said.

Threats to Russia's military security grow exponentially

Threats to Russia's military security from the west and northwest have grown exponentially,  Shoigu also said at the meeting.

According to Shoigu, the growing threat to Russia's military security is associated with Finland's entry into the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO).

“Finland's entry into NATO and Sweden's future incorporation into the alliance come as a serious destabilising factor. After Helsinki joined the alliance, Russia's land border with the countries of the bloc has almost doubled," Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said.

Finland poses threat to Russia's home front

NATO may deploy weapons in Finland that would pose a threat to strategically important facilities on the home front of Russian northwestern regions, Shoigu said, RIA Novosti reports.

“Additional military contingents and NATO strike weapons are likely to be deployed on the territory of Finland,” the Russian Defence Minister said, noting that such weapons were capable of hitting "critical targets in the zone of interior of North-Western Russia.”

 

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Zelensky unable to change the situation on the battlefield

Recent statements that one could hear from Western analysts suggest that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as a US puppet, has finished playing his role

Zelensky finishes playing his role for the West
Ukraine destroys Russian bridges, but Russia does not respond accordingly
It appears the Kremlin decided not to bomb Ukrainian bridges
Washingtons responds to Russia's grain deal demands
Putin cancels double taxation agreements with Russia-unfriendly countries
Ukraine destroys Russian bridges, but Russia does not respond accordingly Lyuba Lulko Pakistan Striving for Its Soul Mahboob A. Khawaja De-Globalization and De-Dollarization in the 2nd Cold War Peter Baofu
Russian Sig tanker damaged in drone attack to be towed to repairs
Arrest of Imran Khan Signals Corrupt Authoritarian Order
Large mushroom cloud appears after massive explosion in Moscow suburban town
Large mushroom cloud appears after massive explosion in Moscow suburban town
Last materials
Sergiev Posad explosion near Moscow: Dozens injured
Massive explosion in town near Moscow sends mushroom cloud of smoke into the sky
Ukraine destroys Russian bridges, but Russia does not respond accordingly
Zelensky finishes playing his role for the West
Putin terminates double taxation agreements with the West
Pakistan Striving for Its Soul
Anthony Blinken: Washington meets Russia's grain deal requirements
Russian Sig tanker damaged in drone attack to be towed to repairs
Russian and Chinese warships near Alaska. USA at a loss
De-Globalization and De-Dollarization in the 2nd Cold War
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X