Defence Minister Shoigu: Russia to reinforce troops on western borders

Russia

Russia will reinforce it group of forces on western borders of the country, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said at a meeting of the board of the ministry, TASS reports.

Photo: RBC

“Today, at a board meeting, we will consider issues related to the creation of the Leningrad and Moscow military districts with the simultaneous reinforcement of the group of forces of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation on our western borders,” the minister said.

Threats to Russia's military security grow exponentially

Threats to Russia's military security from the west and northwest have grown exponentially, Shoigu also said at the meeting.

According to Shoigu, the growing threat to Russia's military security is associated with Finland's entry into the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO).

“Finland's entry into NATO and Sweden's future incorporation into the alliance come as a serious destabilising factor. After Helsinki joined the alliance, Russia's land border with the countries of the bloc has almost doubled," Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said.

Finland poses threat to Russia's home front

NATO may deploy weapons in Finland that would pose a threat to strategically important facilities on the home front of Russian northwestern regions, Shoigu said, RIA Novosti reports.