Cable worth over $55,000 stolen from Russian Defence Ministry

The police of Moscow are investigating into the loss of more than a kilometre of expensive cable that was stolen from the Russian Ministry of Defense, Baza Telegram channel reports.

Photo: ya.ru

A ministry employee found that the cable was missing when he, together with an employee of Voentelekom, went to check telecommunication systems in the east of the capital.

The cost of the missing cable reaches 5,000 rubles per meter ($55). The stolen cable was evaluated at about 5 million rubles (about $55,300).