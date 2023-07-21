World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Former DPR Defence Minister Igor Strelkov arrested for insulting Russian administration and Putin

4:11
Russia

Prosecutors asked for the arrest of Strelkov, as he has "conspiracy skills” obtained in the operational unit. The ex-minister referred to angina pectoris and asked for house arrest.

Former DPR Defence Minister Igor Strelkov arrested for insulting Russian administration and Putin
Photo: infosmi.net

A Moscow court issued an arrest warrant for the former head of the Ministry of Defence of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Igor Strelkov (aka Girkin). A criminal case was initiated against him under Part 2 of Art. 280 of the Criminal Code (public calls for extremism using the Internet). Strelkov faces a sentence of up to five years in prison under this article.

The case was opened on July 18, the judge said. The prosecutor noted that Strelkov had served in an operational unit of special services where he acquired conspiracy skills.

Strelkov's lawyer Alexander Molokhov said in court that the former minister of the DPR acknowledged the publication of two posts on his Telegram channel where he expressed his opinion on:

  • issues related to Crimea;
  • issues related to payments to servicemen.

"Girkin does not intend to hide anything, he does not intend to interfere with the investigation either. The assertion os his alleged plans to interfere with anything is absolutely unfounded,” lawyer Molokhov said. The FSB expertise does not even have a specialist's signature, and it is not clear whether it was a specialist who made such a conclusion, the lawyer noted, RBC reports.

Strelkov asked for house arrest because he had grade 2 angina pectoris. He is also a father of three: one minor child and two children from his first marriage. He supports his children financially, and one of his sons currently enters a military school, Strelkov said. The former minister also said that he was still supporting his grandmother, who had a chronic illness. He also said that he was not going to hide from the investigation, as he was convicted by The Hague Court.

On July 21, Strelkov was detained and taken away from his apartment in Moscow. It was said that Strelkov was arrested at the request from Dmitry Petrovsky, a doctor, a former employee of PMC Wagner.

Igor Girkin graduated from the Moscow State Historical and Archival Institute. He was engaged in military reconstruction, then joined the FSB. He participated in the second Chechen campaign, as well as in the fighting in Dagestan. It is believed that Girkin came up with his pseudonym Strelkov (his grandmother's maiden name) while serving at the FSB.

In the spring of 2014, Strelkov gathered an armed group of 50 people in Crimea and occupied the administrative buildings in Slavyansk, announcing the transfer of the city to the control of the DPR. After that, he was appointed the Minister of Defense of the Republic. In Donetsk, Strelkov introduced martial law, but was soon removed from his post.

In Moscow, he organized Novorossiya movement, which was engaged in helping volunteers. He blogged on social networks criticising the leaderships of the LPR, DPR and Russia. After the start of the special military operation, he regularly spoke about the activities of Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Sergei Gerasimov, mostly negatively.

In November 2022, a court in The Hague found Strelkov guilty of the crash of the Malaysian Boeing (Flight MH17) over Donbass. The former head of intelligence service of the DPR, Sergey Dubinsky, and Ukrainian citizen Leonid Kharchenko were also found guilty of the tragedy.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Video shows Russia's heavy UAV S-70 Okhotnik in the sky

Russia's heavy unmanned aerial vehicle S-70 Okhotnik (Hunter) was seen during a test flight over a Russian region

S-70 Okhotnik heavy combat drone flies escorted by fighter jet – Video
TopWar: The 'big naval war' is coming soon. How will Ukraine fight?
TopWar: The 'big naval war' is coming soon. How will Ukraine fight?
Crimea could easily be left part of Ukraine
Russia continues striking retaliation blows on Odessa
NATO, Russia, EU and Ukraine urgently need to start dialogue to end conflict Mahboob A. Khawaja Joe Biden did not mention one very important aspect during NATO Summit Inna Novikova EU-Latin America summit ends miserably for Europe Lyuba Lulko
Ukraine stop offensive operation in Zaporizhzhia direction of the front
Conflict beyond Reason: NATO, Russia, the EU and Ukraine Urgently Need a Dialogue to End the War
Putin warns of dangerous LITPOLUKRCORPS games with Ukraine
Putin warns of dangerous LITPOLUKRCORPS games with Ukraine
Last materials
Putin speaks of Stalin's gift to Poland and its plans for Western Ukraine
Zelensky sacks Ukraine's Ambassador to UK over 'sarcastic Amazon comments'
Russian Duma pedals back and extends conscription age from 18 to 30 years
TopWar: The 'big naval war' is coming soon. How will Ukraine fight?
S-70 Okhotnik heavy combat drone flies escorted by fighter jet – Video
Armed Forces of Ukraine stop counteroffensive operations in Zaporizhzhia direction
Russia conducts its third retaliation missile attack on Odessa
NATO, Russia, EU and Ukraine urgently need to start dialogue to end conflict
Ukrainian UAV attacks Crimea, one teenage girl killed
Joe Biden did not mention one very important aspect during NATO Summit
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X