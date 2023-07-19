World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia gradually outlaws Apple devices for official use

1:32
Russia

Starting from July 18, officials from the Russian Ministry of Education will not be allowed to use Apple devices at work, the Rossiyskaya Gazeta reports with reference to the order from acting Minister of Education Alexander Bugaev.

Photo: pixabay.com

The decision was made in accordance with the Doctrine of Russia's information security. The Ministry of Education believes that the ban will help ensure the protection and control over the circulation of official information.

It is not only ministry employees, but also employees of subordinate organisations that will not be allowed to use Apple devices at work. The restriction will apply to activities related to "the production, transmission and distribution of information generated in the course of their official and work activities in the performance of official duties.”

In July, the Ministry of Industry and Trade banned the use of Apple's iPhones for official purposes. The decision was made following an announcement from Russia's Federal Security Bureau (FSB). The FSB said that intelligence agencies use Apple devices to spy on Russian citizens, including Russian diplomats. Rostec Corporation (Russian Technologies) introduced a similar ban last week. The Ministry of Digital Development also promised to stop using Apple devices, RIA Novosti said.

