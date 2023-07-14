World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russian Parliament outlaws gender change

Russia

The State Duma (the Russian Parliament) gave the third and final reading to the law prohibiting gender change (except for cases of treatment of congenital anomalies and a number of diseases).

Russian Parliament outlaws gender change
Photo: RIA Novosti

Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said that the adoption of the law banning gender change in Russia would protect the citizens of the country, in particular, children. Gender change is a path to the degeneration of a nation, Volodin said.

"Think about it: the number of gender reassignment surgeries in the United States has increased by 50 times over the past 10 years — transgender people (according to 2022 data) 1 million 640 thousand, including 1 million 300 thousand adults (0.5 percent of the adult population) and 340 thousand teenagers (1.4 percent of all US children aged 13-17),” Volodin wrote on Telegram.

The law "On Basics of Health Protection of Citizens in the Russian Federation" will now be supplemented with a new article that prohibits medical interventions, including medications, for gender change purposes. The new prohibitions do not apply to medical interventions associated with the treatment of congenital anomalies, malformations, genetic and endocrine diseases.

In addition, the change of sex by one of the spouses will become a reason for the annulment of marriage. The new regulations will be documented in the Family Code. To crown it all, individuals that have completed the gender transition process will be prohibited from adopting children and establishing guardianship over them. It will be prohibited to change the gender marker in documents, but the norms of the document will not apply to those who have changed their gender before the day when the law comes into force.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Angela Antonova
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Putin: Ukrainian military men refuse to get into Western tanks

"We extended this so-called deal many times out of our free will. Well, that's enough, after all," Putin said

Putin speaks about grain deal, NATO and burning Western tanks
Zelensky and Dutch Prime Minister Rutte arguing over cup of coffee at NATO summit – Video
Video shows Zelensky and Dutch PM Rutte argue over cup of coffee at NATO summit
PMC Wagner units start possible redeployment
USA is leading NATO alliance to war with China
Ukraine fatigue and hypocrisy Andreas C Chrysafis USA is pushing NATO to war with China. Beijing has no choice Lyuba Lulko Is there a connection between Azov* commanders and the grain deal? Vadim Gorshenin
Russian Armed Forces finish accepting PMC Wagner's equipment and arms
Biden administration screws up in Ukraine big time
Ukrainian Parliament gives first reading to legalise medicinal marijuana
Ukrainian Parliament gives first reading to legalise medicinal marijuana
Last materials
US former intelligence officer: Zelensky will be annihilated
Russian forces destroy six ammo depots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine tries to attack Kursk Nuclear Power Plant in Russia
Ukraine fatigue and hypocrisy
Putin speaks about grain deal, NATO and burning Western tanks
USA is pushing NATO to war with China. Beijing has no choice
US officials admit cluster munitions will not change course of conflict in Ukraine
Ukraine decides to legalise medicinal marijuana
Zelensky and Dutch Prime Minister Rutte arguing over cup of coffee at NATO summit – Video
PMC Wagner delivers its arms and equipment to Russian Armed Forces
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X