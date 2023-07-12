World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Kremlin denies reports about PMC Wagner fighters reaching nuclear arms during mutiny

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that reports about PMC Wagner fighters who allegedly reached a nuclear storage facility during the mutiny in late June were fake news.

The head of Ukraine's military intelligence service Kirill Budanov earlier said that PMC Wagner fighters reached a nuclear weapons depots in Voronezh during the mutiny. According to him, they wanted to capture some of the ammunition, but failed to open the door to the storage room.

"The Kremlin does not have such information. It looks like another fake news," Dmitry Peskov said.

A Reuters source close to the Kremlin partially confirmed Budanov's remarks. Prigozhin's fighters "managed to get into the zone of special interest" where nuclear weapons were stored, Budanov said. The Americans got worried because of that. Another source from the Russian side told Reuters that the incident triggered the talks with the participation of Belarus President Lukashenko.

Neither the Kremlin nor Prigozhin could comment anything on the subject to Reuters. White House spokesman Adam Hodge said that Washington could not confirm this information either.

