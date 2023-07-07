Upgraded Tupolev Tu-160M strategic aircraft to carry new weapons

Russia's upgraded strategic missile carrying aircraft Tu-160M will be outfitted with new weapons and improved equipment, honoured pilot of Russia Yuri Sytnik said in an interview with news.ru.

Photo: Vadim Savitsky

"There are new missiles, such as Kinzhal, X-32 and X-35, and the aircraft is being upgraded to be able to carry the new missiles. In principle, the fuselage, control and hydraulic systems will remain the same. Guidance systems, navigation, control and flight group of instruments remain the same,” Sytnik said.

The tests of the upgraded aircraft may last from three to six months. The tests will last for up to one year if new engines have been installed for the airplane.

Rostec Corporation earlier said that the first upgraded Tu-160M strategic aircraft was undergoing official tests that were carried out with the participation of joint crews of the Russian Defence Ministry and the developer.