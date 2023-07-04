Kremlin outraged about attack on journalist and lawyer in Chechnya

Russian President Vladimir Putin was informed about the attack on journalist Elena Milashina and lawyer Alexander Nemov in Chechnya, Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on July 4, RIA Novosti reports.

"Of course, the president has been informed. The authorised representative of the president for human rights is now dealing with the issue — she has already contacted both the republic's investigative committee and the republic's prosecutor's office,” Peskov said.

On Tuesday, July 4, it was reported that unidentified individuals attacked the vehicle, in which journalist Elena Milashina and lawyer Alexander Nemov were traveling from the airport in Grozny, the capital of Chechnya. The attackers in black balaclavas assaulted the victims and beat them. They forced the victims to their knees and put guns to their heads. They shaved Milashina's head and doused her with brilliant green. Lawyer Alexander Nemov received a stab wound to his leg in the attack.

Elena Milashina and Alexander Nemov were hospitalised in Grozny. Milashina suffered broken fingers and numerous bruises.

Milashina and Nemov arrived in Chechnya to attend the pronouncement of the verdict in the case of Zarema Musayeva, the wife of the former judge of the Supreme Court of Chechnya, Saydi Yangulbaev. A court in Grozny sentenced Musayeva (53) to five and a half years in a colony for using violence against a law-enforcement officer.

Russian Senator Andrey Klishas demanded law enforcement agencies show tough response to the attack on journalist Milashina and lawyer Nemov in Chechnya. State Duma deputy Alexander Khinshtein, commenting on the incident, called the attack a criminal and unacceptable act. He added that he would send appeals to the Prosecutor General's Office and the Investigative Committee in connection with the beating of the journalist and the lawyer.